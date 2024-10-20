TCU at Utah Halftime Recap
TCU starts with the ball. The Horned Frogs started out hot with four of their first five plays being for ten yards or more. The drive ended on the the nine yard line with Josh Hoover fumbling with 10:57 in the first.
Utah went three and out on their first drive. Shad Banks Jr. blocked Utah's punt, and the Horned Frogs started on the Utah 15.
TCU struggled during the drive and their field goal was blocked by Tao Johnson with 6:48 in the first.
Utah started with the ball on the Utah 13. Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson was hit late out of bounds after a run. The referees called a late-hit call and that put the Utes on the Utah 45. Wilson was then sacked two plays later.
TCU returned the ball to the forty yard line. The Frogs went three and out.
Utah started with the ball on the Utah five yard line with 4;07 left in the first quarter. Utah running back Micah Bernard run it up the middle for fifteen yards to the Utah twenty. Three plays later they punted it to the TCU 29 with 1:29.
Hoover starts the drive with a twenty-nine-yard pass to J.P. Richardson, which puts the ball on the Utah 48. The final play of the first quarter was an eight yard pass to Drake Dabney to put TCU on the Utah thirty-three. Hoover passed the ball to Eric McAlister for a twenty-three-yard catch. This put the Frogs on the Utah ten. TCU, two plays later, hands the ball off to Trent Battle for a ten-yard run to the Utah five. TCU's drive ends with a Field goal from Kyle Lemmermann to make it 3-0.
First quarter ends with the score 0-0.
TCU leads 3-0 with 13:29 in the second quarter.
Utah starts with the ball on the Utah twenty-five yard line with 13:29. Bernard had a twenty yard yard rush to bring the ball to the Utah forty-nine with 12:48 left. Utah fails to convert the next three plays for a first down and punts it to the TCU twenty-one with 10:51 left.
Hoover, on the first third down of the drive, completes a thirty-four yard pass to McAlister. Battle had a seven yard run to the Utah twenty-one. Hoover throws. Hoover completes a twenty-one yard pass to Dabney to put the ball on the Utah one. A few plays later, Hoover had a one yard run for a touchdown with 7:00 minutes left in the second quarter.
10-0 TCU with 7:00 in the half.
Utah returns the ball to the Utah twenty-two. Bernard started with a seven yard run to the Utah twenty nine. Wilson was sacked for a four yard loss by Devean Neal. The Utes punted the ball to the TCU fourty-five with 5:25 left in the half.
TCU went three and out on the drive. They punted the ball into the endzone for a touchback.
Utah started on the twenty-five yard line. During the drive, Utah wide receiver Dorian Singer was hurt. The Utes went three and out with the drive ending with two minutes left in half.
TCU wen three and out with 1:32 left in the game.
Utah starts with the ball on the Utah fifteen. Wilson completed a twenty-six yard pass to Brant Kueithe to the TCU thirty-three with fifty-eight seconds left. Wilson was sacked by Kaleb Elarms-Orr for a loss of ten with thirty seconds left. Utah punts the ball to the Utah sixteen with four seconds left.
TCU runs out the clock
TCU leads at half 10-0 over the Utes.
Utah's Tao Johnson is the first FBS player dating back to 2012 with a blocked field goal and a block field goal for a touchdown in the same season.
TCU
vs
UTAH
242
Yards
86
16:45
Time of Possession
13:15
46
Rushing yards
35
196
Passing yards
51
2-20
Penalties
3-20
5.9
Average yards per play
3
1
Turnovers
0
2
Sacks
0
