Frogs win 52-31!

Kendre Miller rushed for 185 yards on 12 carries including a 75-yard touchdown run. Zach Evans rushed for 143 yards on 17 carries, all in the first half. Max Duggan threw 8-10 for 104 yards with one touchdown and ran six times for 43 yards. His Quarterback Rating for the game was 200.4. Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson added to the scoring with a pick six.

TCU moves to 3-2, 1-1 in the Big 12. Texas Tech moves to 4-2, 1-2 in the Big 12. TCU will travel to Norman to play Oklahoma on Saturday, October 16 at 6:30 p.m.