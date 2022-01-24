TCU's Bowl Appearances:  Eze and Ortiz Selected

TCU will make a bowl appearance after all--two, in fact. Former TCU offensive tackle Obinna Ese and snapper Antonio Ortiz have been invited to appear in two bowl games, the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, respectively.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be held on February 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada; the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be held on January 29 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Both games will be televised by the NFL Network.

Eze, who has also been invited to the 2022 NFL Combine, was one of only two TCU offensive linemen to start all 12 games this past season, and was named Honorable-Mention Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. During his single season with TCU, Eze also served as captain.

Through his final two years with Memphis (2019-20), Eze started all 25 games at left tackle, in which capacity he helped lead the Memphis Tigers to an American Athletic Conference championship and Cotton Bowl berth.

Meanwhile, snapper Antonio Ortiz was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, presented to the best FBS senior long snapper. The Mechanicsville, VA native, started in all 44 games he played over the course of four years, and was a three-time First Team American All-Big 12 recipient. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will represent his second appearance at an All-Star game. Earlier this month, he played in the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

So there you have it. Never count out a Frog. Even if we didn't get to see a whole team appear in a bowl, we'll get to see two outstanding players representing the team at its best.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.