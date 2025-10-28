TCU Defensive Back Named Semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award
The 15 semifinalists for the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award were released on Tuesday, which saw TCU safety Jamel Johnson among the list. Announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Jim Thorpe Association, the award is given to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.
It first began in 1986, honoring Jim Thorpe, who was a running back, passer, kicker, and, of course, defensive back. Thorpe played six years in the MLB (1913-15, 1917-19) and eight years in the NFL (1920-26, 1928). Thorpe also won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon in the 1912 Summer Olympics.
Johnson continues to impress on the defensive side of the football for the Horned Frogs. He is one of two Big 12 defensive backs, alongside Cincinnati Bearcat safety Antwan Peek Jr., to be named semifinalists for the award.
This season, Johnson is tied for second in the country with four interceptions. He has 62 total tackles, which was the most among players with at least four picks. He is also one of the only Power 4 safeties to hold 80-plus grades as both a run defender and tackler (Pro Football Focus).
A pair of Horned Frogs have won the award over the last five years, including Tre’von Moehrig (2020) and Tre Hodges-Tomlinson (2022). Moehrig was a second-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played his first four years of his career before signing with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season. Hodges-Tomlinson was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams. He played for the Rams for two seasons and is now on the San Francisco 49ers.
2025 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists
Mansoor Delane, Cornerback (Sr., LSU)
Caleb Downs, Safety (Jr., Ohio State)
Bishop Fitzgerlad, Safety (Sr., UCLA)
Elijah Green, Cornerback (So., Tulsa)
Colton Hood, Cornerback (So., Tennessee)
Chris Johnson, Cornerback (Sr., San Diego State)
Jamel Johnson, Safety (Jr., TCU)
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety (Sr., Toledo)
Leonard Moore, Cornerback (So., Notre Dame)
Antwan Peek Jr., Safety (Jr., Cincinnati)
D’Angelo Ponds, Cornerback, (Jr., Indiana)
Keionte Scott, Cornerback (Sr., Miami)
Michael Taaffe, Safety (Sr., Texas)
Avieon Terrell, Cornerback (Jr., Clemson)
Dillon Thieneman, Safety (Jr., Oregon)
Key Dates for Jim Thorpe Award Announcements:
The finalists for the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 11:00 a.m. (CT). The winner will be announced on Friday, Dec. 12, at 8:00 p.m. (CT).
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will look to get healthy during this bye week period as the program prepares to host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) on Saturday, Nov. 8. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium.