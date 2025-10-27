TCU Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced For Iowa State Game
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will play host to the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) for their Week 11 matchup on Saturday, Nov. 8. The Frogs will play their penultimate home game at Amon G. Carter Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on FOX.
It will be just the 16th all-time meeting between the two programs when they meet in November, as TCU holds a 9-6 series lead since the programs first squared off in 1995. The last time the Frogs faced the Cyclones, though, TCU fell 27-14 in Ames, Iowa, in the 2023 season. For Sonny Dykes, it will be the third time he has faced Iowa State as TCU’s head coach. The Frogs had previously beaten the Cyclones 62-14 in Dykes’ first year in 2022.
Iowa State sits just behind TCU in the Big 12 standings, but is just 2-3 in conference play after suffering three straight losses to No. 17 Cincinnati, Colorado, and No. 10 BYU. The Cyclones picked up their first conference win all the way back in their season opener against Kansas State, and then most recently beat Arizona in late September. Unlike TCU, Iowa State will not have a bye week as it hosts Arizona State in Ames on Saturday.
Iowa State has also struggled on the road with just a 1-2 record this season. TCU, on the other hand, is 4-0 at home with wins against Abilene Christian, SMU, Colorado, and Baylor. The Frogs will look to sustain what has been a fortress in Fort Worth.
TCU has now won back-to-back games and three of its last four conference games. Now in what Sonny Dykes says is, “must-win [territory],” the Frogs have no room for error in the coming weeks if they want to have a shot at the Big 12 title.
TCU Football 2025 Schedule:
Sept. 1 at North Carolina (W, 48-14)
Sept. 13 v. Abilene Christian (W, 42-21)
Sept. 20 v. SMU (W, 35-24)
Sept. 27 at Arizona State* (L, 27-24)
Oct. 4 v. Colorado* | (W, 35-21)
Oct. 11 at Kansas State* | (L, 41-28)
Oct. 18 v. Baylor* | (W, 42-36)
Oct. 25 at West Virginia* | (W, 23-17)
Nov. 8 v. Iowa State* | 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX
Nov. 15 at BYU* | Time TBA
Nov. 22 at Houston* | Time TBA
Nov. 29 v. Cincinnati* | Time TBA
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
Sonny Dykes and TCU will enjoy their bye week as the Frogs look to get several players back and healthy. The bye week could not have come at a more crucial time for this program, which has dealt with injuries throughout the season.