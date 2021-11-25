Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 at Iowa State
    Publish date:

    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 at Iowa State

    Can the Horned Frogs withstand the wind of the Cyclones to become bowl eligible?
    Author:

    © Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

    Can the Horned Frogs withstand the wind of the Cyclones to become bowl eligible?

    It’s the last hoo-rah for TCU as they head to up Ames to face Iowa State. The line ups have been all over place the past few weeks, and that is because Coach Jerry Kill is giving everyone a shot to play, to contribute, and have fun. Emari Demercado and Kendre Miller will be the halfbacks coming out of the back field, and Max Dugan is expected to lead the offense out again. The defensive line is still at full health, so that will help defensive rotation moving forward. Expect TCU to fight hard this game as they play for bowl eligibility.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Max Duggan, Chandler Morris (Q), Sam Jackson(Q)

    RB: Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Zach Evans(O) OR Daimarqua Foster(O)

    WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

    WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

    WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

    WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

    TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware

    Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

    Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

    Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

    Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

    Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

    DEFENSE

    DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

    DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

    Read More

    DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

    DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

    MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

    SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

    CB: Keontae Jenkins, C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Donavann Collins

    CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

    FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

    SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

    WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Griffin Kell

    P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

    KO: Griffin Kell

    H: Jordy Sandy

    LS: Antonio Ortiz

    KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

    PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 at Iowa State

    just now
    3D2D9FCD-F660-4F67-8CA9-093D83C32BD5
    Mem'ries Sweet

    Mem’ries Sweet and Gratitude Sweeter

    1 hour ago
    FE9Kce3VUAEtFI0
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 171: Sonny Side of Frog Alley

    10 hours ago
    FET21awVIAIyMaf
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 170: Is TCU Ready for Prime Time?

    10 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    TCU Football vs Iowa State: Opponent's Players to Watch

    16 hours ago
    Clint_KU_21
    Football

    TCU Fans During the Kansas Football Game

    17 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) high fives fans after the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Nippert Stadium.
    Football

    Football Poll Watching Week 13: Jockeying for Position

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17197847
    Football

    TCU at Iowa State: Odds, Analysis, Prediction

    20 hours ago