TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 at Iowa State
It’s the last hoo-rah for TCU as they head to up Ames to face Iowa State. The line ups have been all over place the past few weeks, and that is because Coach Jerry Kill is giving everyone a shot to play, to contribute, and have fun. Emari Demercado and Kendre Miller will be the halfbacks coming out of the back field, and Max Dugan is expected to lead the offense out again. The defensive line is still at full health, so that will help defensive rotation moving forward. Expect TCU to fight hard this game as they play for bowl eligibility.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Max Duggan, Chandler Morris (Q), Sam Jackson(Q)
RB: Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Zach Evans(O) OR Daimarqua Foster(O)
WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown
WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell
WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers
WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman
TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware
Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike
Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman
Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon
Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes
Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols
DEFENSE
DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison
DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper
DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi
DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson
MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks
SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli
CB: Keontae Jenkins, C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Donavann Collins
CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins
FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead
SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Griffin Kell
P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones
KO: Griffin Kell
H: Jordy Sandy
LS: Antonio Ortiz
KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis
PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman
