TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 at Iowa State

It’s the last hoo-rah for TCU as they head to up Ames to face Iowa State. The line ups have been all over place the past few weeks, and that is because Coach Jerry Kill is giving everyone a shot to play, to contribute, and have fun. Emari Demercado and Kendre Miller will be the halfbacks coming out of the back field, and Max Dugan is expected to lead the offense out again. The defensive line is still at full health, so that will help defensive rotation moving forward. Expect TCU to fight hard this game as they play for bowl eligibility.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Max Duggan, Chandler Morris (Q), Sam Jackson(Q)

RB: Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Zach Evans(O) OR Daimarqua Foster(O)

WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware

Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

DEFENSE

DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

CB: Keontae Jenkins, C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Donavann Collins

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Griffin Kell

P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

KO: Griffin Kell

H: Jordy Sandy

LS: Antonio Ortiz

KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!