TCU Football Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. OU
It's the first game of conference play for the Horned Frogs in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs look to keep it rolling as they look at this season as a revenge tour. Sonny Dykes is looking to keep this Sooners team off their rhythm, and best way to do that is having line-ups they have not seen from them yet. And, have players play that have the least amount of film out to shock the sooners. The Horned Frogs are looking to takeover since OU wants to leave for the SEC to be a whipping board for Alabama and Georgia. TCU should assert there dominance now.
Here is this weeks depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR-X
1 Johnston, Quentin 00 Conwright, Blair 88 Brown, Quincy
WR-Z
18 Williams, Savion 87 Nowell, Blake 7 Hudson, Jordan
WR-Y
12 Spivey, Geor'Quarius 80 Rogers, D'Andre 81 Curtis, Chase
WR-H
4 Barber, Taye 11 Davis, Derius 27 Henderson, Gunnar
LT
77 Coleman, Brandon 55 Rochester, Robby 71 Williams, Marcus
LG
79 Avila, Steve 76 Hayes, Garrett 58 Barlow, Altrique 75 Brown, Brannon
CENTER
56 Ali, Alan 52 Dotson-Oyetade, Ezra
RG
53 Lanz, John 78 Harris, Wes 66 Bolticoff, Noah
RT
74 Coker, Andrew 68 Nichols, Michael 72 Lott, Jasper
TE
19 Wiley, Jared 84 DiNunzio, Dominic 47 Ware, Carter
QB
15 Duggan, Max 16 Jackson, Sam OR 2 Morris, Chandler
RB
33 Miller, Kendre JR 3 Demercado, Emari RS SR/TR 17 Battle, Trent 9 Bailey, Emani
DEFENSE
DE
98 Horton, Dylan 90 Fox, Caleb 44 Ellison, Colt
NT
52 Williams, Damonic 99 Misi, Soni 91 Mitchell, Tymon
DE
95 Cooper, Terrell 93 Ellis III, George 96 Uguak, Lwal
WLB
57 Hodges, Johnny 33 Armstrong, Thomas
MLB
6 Hodge, Jamoi RS 19 Banks, Shadrach
SLB
13 Winters, Dee 34 Marcheselli, Zach
CB
1 Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius 2 Stewart, Kee'yon
SS
3 Perry, Mark 4 Obiazor, Namdi
FS
26 Clark, Bud 14 Camara, Abe
CB
24 Newton, Josh 21 Daniels, Noah 18 Burdine, Ish
NB
28 Bradford, Millard 15 Foster, Josh
SPECIAL TEAMS
PT
31 Sandy, Jordy 97 Black, Easton
PK
39 Kell, Griffin 99 Laminack, Luke
KO
39 Kell, Griffin 99 Laminack, Luke
LS
42 Matiscik, Brent 98 Frederic, Logan
H
31 Sandy, Jordy 97 Black, Easton
PR
11 Davis, Derius 4 Barber, Taye
KR
11 Davis, Derius 4 Barber, Taye 3 Demercado, Emari 19 Banks, Shadrach
