TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 8 vs. West Virginia
TCU released their depth chart for big time Big 12 conference matchup versus WVU
So much pain! It was a rollercoaster of a game against OU this past weekend. Offense was looking great. Looked like First Class citizens despite missing a couple of big pieces like Zach Evans and J.D. Spielman. Defense, on the other hand, looked lost, but also let's take into account that defense was missing a lot of key players. So, let's hope things change this week as far health issues so that the Horned Frogs can get back on track with this big home game.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson
RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster
WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown
WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell
WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers
WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman
TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott
Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike
Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman
Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon
Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes
Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols
DEFENSE
DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison
DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper
DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi
DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson
MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks
SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli
CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins
CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins
FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead
SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Griffin Kell
P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones
KO: Griffin Kell
H: Jordy Sandy
LS: Antonio Ortiz
KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis
PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman
