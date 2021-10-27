TCU releases depth chart: Week 9 vs. Kansas State
Welp. Here we are at Week 9, and the Horned Frogs are on another surprising 2-game losing streak. There is no excuse as to why they lost. It's just West Virginia is a better team. TCU defense played a lot better. Some guys stepped up, but there are still some key guys out of the picture that can make a difference. Offensively, they can get their groove back; it was just a bad offensive day and offensive game plan. TCU heads up to the Little Apple to take on the Wildcats of Kansas State.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson
RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster
WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown
WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell
WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers
WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman
TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott
Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike
Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman
Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon
Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes
Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols
DEFENSE
DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison
DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper
DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi
DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson
MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks
SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli
CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins
CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins
FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead
SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Griffin Kell
P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones
KO: Griffin Kell
H: Jordy Sandy
LS: Antonio Ortiz
KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis
PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman
