    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    TCU releases depth chart: Week 9 vs. Kansas State
    Publish date:

    TCU releases depth chart: Week 9 vs. Kansas State

    TCU released their Depth Chart for a do-or-die Big 12 conference matchup versus KSU.
    Author:

    Photo: Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

    Welp. Here we are at Week 9, and the Horned Frogs are on another surprising 2-game losing streak. There is no excuse as to why they lost. It's just West Virginia is a better team. TCU defense played a lot better. Some guys stepped up, but there are still some key guys out of the picture that can make a difference. Offensively, they can get their groove back; it was just a bad offensive day and offensive game plan. TCU heads up to the Little Apple to take on the Wildcats of Kansas State.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson

    RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster

    WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

    WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

    WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

    WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

    TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

    Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

    Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

    Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

    Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

    Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

    DEFENSE

    DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

    DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

    DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

    DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

    MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

    SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

    CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

    CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

    FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

    SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

    WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Griffin Kell

    P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

    KO: Griffin Kell

    H: Jordy Sandy

    LS: Antonio Ortiz

    KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

    PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Gary Patterson and Players
    Football

    TCU releases depth chart: Week 9 vs. Kansas State

    just now
    Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour visited TCU as his 88th stop on his journey to attend a game at all 130 FBS stadiums.
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs E167: The College Football Tour

    30 minutes ago
    tcu-vs-kansas-statejpg_SI
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Kansas State Football

    23 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide fans celebrate with the traditional postgame cigar after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 52-24.
    Football

    Poll Watching: Week 9 - OSU, PSU Drop; Bama on the Rise

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_15109834
    Football

    Football: Week 9 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    Oct 25, 2021
    Clint_WVU_Fans
    Football

    How TCU Fans Reacted During Loss To West Virginia

    Oct 25, 2021
    Oct 10, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) eludes the Kansas State Wildcats rush during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    First Look: TCU Football at Kansas State

    Oct 24, 2021
    USATSI_17014225
    Football

    Football: TCU vs West Virginia Post Game Debrief

    Oct 24, 2021