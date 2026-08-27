TCU Must Let Jaden Craig Settle In Early

Sonny Dykes-led TCU teams have shown the ability to beat up on young, inexperienced defenses, a lot like what we're going to see with UNC. There is always the Belichick factor, as one of the premier defensive minds in football history. UNC appears to be without its actual defensive coordinator, Bill's son Stephen Belichick, who's been away from the team for a few weeks due to personal reasons. TCU will look to start fast and strike early, as they did last season in the opener against UNC. New TCU quarterback Jaden Craig will look to settle into his first game with a game plan of attacking the young UNC cornerback room with meticulous drives. Craig has shown incredible ability throughout camp to attack the short and mid-range of the field, and I believe that to be the X-factor for TCU to get up and down the field.

The red zone will be a huge question for TCU this year, a continued struggle from the last few years under the previous offensive coordinator, Kendall Briles. Get down the field, let it be meticulous and slow, and win in the red zone. New offensive coordinator Gordan Sammis has shown a great ability to play-call within the red zone—last season, Sammis's UConn ranked 58th in the country, while TCU's was 100th. Sammis has gained a significant talent boost, which should boost his ability to play-call.

Brian Estridge, Gordon Sammis (OC), and Andy Avalos (DC) participate in a Frog Club event, discussing the upcoming season and key storylines surrounding the Horned Frogs. | KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Can TCU Slow Down Bobby Petrino’s Offense?

One of the more notable changes for UNC this upcoming season is bringing in longtime offensive mind Bobby Petrino to help right the ship for what was a paltry UNC offense last season. UNC announced earlier this week that Maryland and Wisconsin transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will get the nod to lead this offense. Edwards, in short stints at Maryland, has shown the ability to sling it, and in a fast-paced, high-scoring Petrino offense, this matchup could be interesting for TCU. TCU will rely on some of the dysfunction that has come with the last year and a half.

What will TCU do to diffuse the fast-paced offense with a gunslinger at the helm? The Frogs will rely heavily on experience, with a defense full of snaps and a defensive coordinator going into year three. This game will be a test of how good the secondary group really is, which has received a bunch of praise throughout camp.

TCU will be without Jacob Fields, but I don't see it mattering in this one. That secondary will have its chance with camp standout Gil Jackson and ever-reliable Jamel Johnson flying around the field, which they'll need to do given how fast UNC will move.

UNC most likely will not have the offensive line experience going into year two to stop a potent TCU pass rush featuring returners Paul Oyewale, Markis Deal, and Zach Chapman.

TCU Football | X: @TCUFootball

Avoid Giving UNC a Chance to Hang Around

This game against UNC all comes down to how TCU executes what it wants to do in all three phases of the game. Last season, TCU wasn't a heavy favorite against UNC in the opener, and they smoked them. This season, the money and the public are riding with TCU, and expectations are high for TCU to handle business. Getting Jaden Craig comfortable early and letting the defense and all its playmakers settle in should allow TCU to build a commanding lead.

My prediction: TCU 35, North Carolina 14. If the Horned Frogs execute early and force UNC to play from behind, TCU has the experience and defensive personnel to take control.

TCU’s Path to Leaving Dublin 1-0

TCU has traveled a long way to open the 2026 season, but the objective in Dublin is simple: start fast, make life difficult for UNC’s new-look offense and leave Ireland 1-0. With Jaden Craig making his first start in purple and Bobby Petrino debuting on the opposite sideline, there will be plenty to watch when the Horned Frogs and Tar Heels finally kick off Saturday.

Stay with KillerFrogs throughout the week for complete coverage from Dublin, including the latest TCU football news, analysis and updates leading up to kickoff. And join the conversation in the KillerFrogs.com forums as Horned Frog fans get ready for Week Zero in Ireland.