The TCU Horned Frogs opened the 2026 season with a one-possession loss to North Carolina in Ireland, after the offense sputtered following a fast start in the first quarter.

While the result wasn't what the team or its fans expected when they traveled to Ireland to open the college football season, there is still plenty of football left. How TCU responds over the next few games could help determine where the season goes from here.

Here are the three key takeaways from the opening season loss for the Horned Frogs, and what needs some more attention as the rest of the year continues chugging along.

The Payne Train Has Left the Station

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) breaks away from North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much of the offseason has been spent raving over what running back Jeremy Payne could accomplish in a full season as the feature back in the new pro-style offense. He quickly displayed why he was one of the most talked-about names after his heroic finish in the Alamo Bowl against the USC Trojans.

Against the Tar Heels, he was lights out, willing the stagnant Frogs offense to first downs that they often had no business getting. He finished with 142 yards on 25 attempts, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, with a long rush of 48 yards, the longest by any team.

He displayed his elite ball-carrier vision, cutting in the backfield and finding an open running lane to cut through, showing his burst once he found an open spot to get downhill.

For an offense that struggled to find any sort of rhythm or fire, he was the one bright spot and put up the third 100-plus yard game of his career. If the offense can find the passing game and lightens up the box for him, he will continue pushing triple-digit yardage and could be in for even more as the season continues.

Max Carroll Shows He Can Fill the Linebacker Void

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) runs after the catch as he breaks the tackle attempt by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Max Carroll (33) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Frogs were left looking to revamp the linebacker room after the departures of Nambdi Obiazor and Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Max Carroll was expected to be the replacement for Elarms-Orr, having spent the past season working closely with him, learning under him, and perfecting his own craft to make the defense his.

While he might not have the sideline-to-sideline speed that Elarms-Orr possessed, Carroll made big plays when TCU needed them, much like his predecessor. He forced a fumble and recovered another, helping keep the Frogs in the game when things were beginning to unravel.

He still has some things to improve on, but that was a solid first outing for the new voice of the Frogs' defense.

Discipline Problems Linger

Texas Christian University Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts to a call for the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All offseason, the Frogs harped on how disciplined this team was, and how an emphatic point during fall camp was accountability and correcting the little things to avoid losses that could have been easily prevented.

The loss to the Tar Heels was one of them, and one that could have been prevented as well.

TCU finished with 11 penalties, while the Tar Heels committed just three.

Said penalties lost 41 yards of offense, while giving the Tar Heels three different first downs on defensive penalties.

They had a fourth down with a chance to get the ball back, but an offside call gave them a first and drained the rest of the clock, ending the game.

The Frogs were 103rd in FBS last season in penalties per game, averaging seven, an uptick from the 2024 season, which featured 5.4 per game. After an offseason spent correcting that and focusing on erasing those mistakes, the Frogs opened the year with 11.

Talent can be there, and this team still has the talent; while they might not have shown it against the Tar Heels, it is there. However, no talent in the world can fix undisciplined football, and that has to be addressed in the upcoming week, or the season will only drag on.