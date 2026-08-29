3 Takeaways From TCU's Season-Opening Loss to North Carolina
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The TCU Horned Frogs opened the 2026 season with a one-possession loss to North Carolina in Ireland, after the offense sputtered following a fast start in the first quarter.
While the result wasn't what the team or its fans expected when they traveled to Ireland to open the college football season, there is still plenty of football left. How TCU responds over the next few games could help determine where the season goes from here.
Here are the three key takeaways from the opening season loss for the Horned Frogs, and what needs some more attention as the rest of the year continues chugging along.
The Payne Train Has Left the Station
Much of the offseason has been spent raving over what running back Jeremy Payne could accomplish in a full season as the feature back in the new pro-style offense. He quickly displayed why he was one of the most talked-about names after his heroic finish in the Alamo Bowl against the USC Trojans.
Against the Tar Heels, he was lights out, willing the stagnant Frogs offense to first downs that they often had no business getting. He finished with 142 yards on 25 attempts, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, with a long rush of 48 yards, the longest by any team.
He displayed his elite ball-carrier vision, cutting in the backfield and finding an open running lane to cut through, showing his burst once he found an open spot to get downhill.
For an offense that struggled to find any sort of rhythm or fire, he was the one bright spot and put up the third 100-plus yard game of his career. If the offense can find the passing game and lightens up the box for him, he will continue pushing triple-digit yardage and could be in for even more as the season continues.
Max Carroll Shows He Can Fill the Linebacker Void
The Frogs were left looking to revamp the linebacker room after the departures of Nambdi Obiazor and Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Max Carroll was expected to be the replacement for Elarms-Orr, having spent the past season working closely with him, learning under him, and perfecting his own craft to make the defense his.
While he might not have the sideline-to-sideline speed that Elarms-Orr possessed, Carroll made big plays when TCU needed them, much like his predecessor. He forced a fumble and recovered another, helping keep the Frogs in the game when things were beginning to unravel.
He still has some things to improve on, but that was a solid first outing for the new voice of the Frogs' defense.
Discipline Problems Linger
All offseason, the Frogs harped on how disciplined this team was, and how an emphatic point during fall camp was accountability and correcting the little things to avoid losses that could have been easily prevented.
The loss to the Tar Heels was one of them, and one that could have been prevented as well.
TCU finished with 11 penalties, while the Tar Heels committed just three.
Said penalties lost 41 yards of offense, while giving the Tar Heels three different first downs on defensive penalties.
They had a fourth down with a chance to get the ball back, but an offside call gave them a first and drained the rest of the clock, ending the game.
The Frogs were 103rd in FBS last season in penalties per game, averaging seven, an uptick from the 2024 season, which featured 5.4 per game. After an offseason spent correcting that and focusing on erasing those mistakes, the Frogs opened the year with 11.
Talent can be there, and this team still has the talent; while they might not have shown it against the Tar Heels, it is there. However, no talent in the world can fix undisciplined football, and that has to be addressed in the upcoming week, or the season will only drag on.
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JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.Follow Jdandress11