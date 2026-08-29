First Half Takeaways As TCU Trails UNC 12-10 After First Half in Ireland

College Football is officially back, and the TCU Horned Frogs are back in style, opening up FBS college football with a week zero game in Ireland against Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Conditions began to deteriorate, and while the Frogs were showing off their Ireland-themed jerseys, they were also showcasing the new offensive scheme from OC Gordon Sammis, which brought the outside run back into the game plan.

After a hot start, a safety on an error from the Frogs' special team would give the Tar Heels the lead 12-10 heading into halftime.

First Quarter

North Carolina Tar Heels' North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) stiff arms TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Michael Short (11) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels started with the ball and marched down the field to begin the game, but the defense would hold strong, including the new linebacker core of Max Carroll and Michael Short, for a gutsy goal-line stop that would hold the Tar Heels to an opening drive field goal.

The Frogs would get the ball for the first time during the 2026 season, and Jeremy Payne would re-introduce himself in a big way, ripping off a 48-yard run after fantastic zone blocking from the offensive line, which featured Jaheim Buchannon and Witten Van Hoy as the starters. The Frogs would stall, though, and would settle for a field goal.

The Frogs' defense would force a punt on the next UNC drive, and a 33-yard punt return would set up the offense in good field position, and Jon Denman would score the first touchdown of the season with a two-yard rush that would put the Frogs up 10-3.

UNC would have no problem responding on their own, gashing the Frogs' secondary for big passing plays and would score a rushing touchdown of their own, and the first quarter would end 10-10.

Second Quarter

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second half started in the exact opposite way from the first quarter, with both offenses struggling to find anything resembling success. For the Frogs, the secondary settled in, playing tight coverage after allowing completions in soft zone coverage. For the offense, they strayed from running the ball and costly penalties when they did, offsetting any success found.

Both defenses would remain strong throughout the second quarter, and the Frogs, while finding some success in the running game near the two-minute warning, would not sustain a drive.

Things would get ugly for the Frogs, though, after Craig missed a first-down throw, and an errant snap from the long-snapper on a punt forced a safety, giving the Tar Heels the lead and the ball back, with 1:49 left to play.

With 46-seconds left in the half, Jamel Johnson and Carroll would combine on a hit to force a fumble, and give the Frogs the ball back with a chance to make something happen in the final second of the first half.

After being forced to punt, the Frogs would get the ball back from a Tar Heels penalty, but would be unable to get anything going again, and would head to the locker room trailing 12-10.

First Half Thoughts

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) passes against the North Carolina Tar heels in the first half at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- The offensive line is getting a big push in the running game, Buchanon and Van Hoy look really good in the zone run scheme blocking. Pass blocking leaves a little to be desired, getting caught up by the UNC stunts.

- The Frogs' pass rush was showing some life in the first quarter, but as quickly as it came, it went away. They do have one sack on the game, but limited in the quarterback hurry department. in the game, but are

- The secondary was getting gashed way too early and too often in the game, but they quickly settled in. Bobby Petrino was taking advantage of soft coverage, but the defense turned a corner and looks solid.

- Frogs are using Kari Ashley a bit, which is nice to see. He's a really talented tight end that the coaching staff was excited to use this season. Ka'Morreun Pimpton was solid to start; he's been a big target over the middle of the field.

- TCU harped on playing disciplined football, but committed the first three penalties of the game. That has to be cleaned up in the second half.

- Craig is still needing to settle in. He's struggling to find his confidence in the pocket. With that said, he has found success using his legs to extend plays, but there have been some running lanes for him to take off as well.