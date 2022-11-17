TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 12 at Baylor
TCU (10-0, 7-0) is only getting better by each game. They continue to prove that as each week goes by, they show that offense, defense, and special teams can put together four good quarters of football. Last game against Texas, as TCU struggled to put up points on the board against the Longhorns, they proved that their defense can make big stops all game long. They held one of the nation's best running back, Bijan Robinson, to 29 yards rushing. Also, they held the Texas offense to only only points. So, the Horned Frogs defense showed up and showed out. We see what the TCU offense is all about this year, so expect this next game to be a complete game for the Frogs.
Here is a look at this weeks line up against the Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3):
Offense
WR-X
1 Johnston, Quentin
00 Conwright, Blair
88 Brown, Quincy
WR-Z
18 Williams, Savion
87 Nowell, Blake
7 Hudson, Jordan
WR-Y
12 Spivey, Geor'Quarius
80 Rogers, D'Andre
81 Curtis, Chase
WR-H
4 Barber, Taye
11 Davis, Derius
27 Henderson, Gunnar
TE
19 Wiley, Jared
84 DiNunzio, Dominic
47 Ware, Carter
QB
15 Duggan, Max
16 Jackson, Sam OR 2 Morris, Chandler
RB
33 Miller, Kendre Jr.
3 Demercado, Emari
17 Battle, Trent
9 Bailey, Emani
LT
77 Coleman, Brandon
55 Rochester, Robby
71 Williams, Marcus
LG
79 Avila, Steve
76 Hayes, Garrett
58 Barlow, Altrique
75 Brown, Brannon
CENTER
56 Ali, Alan
52 Dotson-Oyetade, Ezra
RG
53 Lanz, John
78 Harris, Wes
66 Bolticoff, Noah
RT
74 Coker, Andrew
68 Nichols, Michael
72 Lott, Jasper
Defense
DE
98 Horton, Dylan
90 Fox, Caleb
44 Ellison, Colt
Read More
NT
52 Williams, Damonic
99 Misi, Soni
91 Mitchell, Tymon
DE
95 Cooper, Terrell
93 Ellis III, George
96 Uguak, Lwal
WLB
57 Hodges, Johnny
33 Armstrong, Thomas
MLB
6 Hodge, Jamoi
19 Banks, Shadrach
SLB
13 Winters, Dee
34 Marcheselli, Zach
CB
1 Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius
2 Stewart, Kee'yon
SS
3 Perry, Mark
4 Obiazor, Namdi
FS
26 Clark, Bud
14 Camara, Abe
CB
24 Newton, Josh
21 Daniels, Noah
18 Burdine, Ish
NB
28 Bradford, Millard
15 Foster, Josh
Special Teams
PT
31 Sandy, Jordy
97 Black, Easton
PK
39 Kell, Griffin
99 Laminack, Luke
KO
39 Kell, Griffin
99 Laminack, Luke
LS
42 Matiscik, Brent
98 Frederic, Logan
H
31 Sandy, Jordy
97 Black, Easton
PR
11 Davis, Derius
4 Barber, Taye
KR
11 Davis, Derius
4 Barber, Taye
3 Demercado, Emari
19 Banks, Shadrach
