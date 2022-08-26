TCU Football: 2022 Schedule

TCU Men's Football Coach Sonny Dykes is looking forward to highly competitive play in the Big 12. The majority of the teams have experience and leadership, NFL-ready talent, and great transfers.

After 21 years of leadership under a defensive minded coach, it's a new era in Fort Worth with the offensive minded Dykes. Earlier this week, KillerFrogs wrote about what to expect from team this season. Read that analysis here.

The first game of non conference play begins on September 2 in Boulder, CO versus the Colorado Buffalos. There are three non-conference games split between one played at home and two played on the road.

September 2 - Colorado - 9 p.m. - ESPN

September 10 - Tarleton State - 7 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

September 24 - SMU - Time/TV TBD

October 1 - Oklahoma* - Time/TV TBD

October 8 - Kansas* - Time/TV TBD

October 15 - Oklahoma State* - Time/TV TBD

October 22 - Kansas State* - Time/TV TBD

October 29 - West Virginia* - Time/TV TBD

November 5 - Texas Tech* - Time/TV TBD

November 12 - Texas* - Time/TV TBD

November 19 - Baylor* - Time/TV TBD

November 26 - Iowa State* - Time/TV TBD

Home games in Bold played at AMON G. CARTER STADIUM

*Big 12 Conference Game

All times listed are Central Time

