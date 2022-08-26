Skip to main content
TCU Football: 2022 Schedule

TCU Football: 2022 Schedule

The TCU Horned Frogs begin the football season on September 2 on the road in Boulder, Colorado.

TCU Men's Football Coach Sonny Dykes is looking forward to highly competitive play in the Big 12. The majority of the teams have experience and leadership, NFL-ready talent, and great transfers.

After 21 years of leadership under a defensive minded coach, it's a new era in Fort Worth with the offensive minded Dykes. Earlier this week, KillerFrogs wrote about what to expect from team this season. Read that analysis here. 

The first game of non conference play begins on September 2 in Boulder, CO versus the Colorado Buffalos. There are three non-conference games split between one played at home and two played on the road.

2022 TCU Football Schedule

September 2 - Colorado - 9 p.m. - ESPN
September 10 Tarleton State - 7 p.m. - Big 12 Now on ESPN+
September 24 - SMU - Time/TV TBD
October 1 - Oklahoma* - Time/TV TBD
October 8 Kansas* - Time/TV TBD
October 15 Oklahoma State* - Time/TV TBD
October 22 - Kansas State* - Time/TV TBD
October 29 - West Virginia* - Time/TV TBD
November 5 - Texas Tech* - Time/TV TBD
November 12 - Texas* - Time/TV TBD
November 19 - Baylor* - Time/TV TBD
November 26 - Iowa State* - Time/TV TBD

Home games in Bold played at AMON G. CARTER STADIUM
*Big 12 Conference Game
All times listed are Central Time

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs students and fans cheer for the Frogs during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
