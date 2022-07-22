Skip to main content
TCU Football: Avila Named To Rimington Award Watch List

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Football: Avila Named To Rimington Award Watch List

This annual award recognizes the nation’s top center
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It’s been a busy week with the release of all preseason watch lists for college football. The TCU Horned Frogs have had several players named to various lists. Now, let’s add center Steve Avila to that list. The Arlington, Texas, senior was named to the Rimington Award watch list.

This award is presented annually to the best center in college football. It is the only postseason award for every four-year college football division (FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA divisions). It is named after Dave Rimington, who many consider the best lineman to play college football. He played at the University of Nebraska in the early 1980s before playing in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

The award has been presented annually since 2000. TCU’s Jake Kirkpatrick won the award in 2010, the Rose Bowl season. Last year’s award went to Tyler Linderbaum of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Other Big 12 players on the watch list are Trevor Downing (Iowa State), Zach Frasier (West Virginia), Jacob Gall (Baylor), Mike Novitsky (Kansas), and Preston Wilson (Oklahoma State).

A total of 40 players were named to this year’s preseason watch list. For the complete watch list, click here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A First-Team All-Big 12 selection and Team Captain last season, Avila started at center in 11 games while also seeing action at right guard against Texas. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the nation’s highest-graded center in Week One at 87.2, allowing zero pressures on 25 pass blocking snaps with a run blocking grade of 84.8.

Steve Avila, TCU center, and Dee Winters, linebacker, at 2022 Big 12 Media Days

Steve Avila and Dee Winters at the 2022 Big 12 Media Days earlier this month. 

Avila, who represented TCU at last week's Big 12 Media Day, will be in his third season as a starter. He started all nine games he played in 2020 with six at center, two at right tackle, and one at right guard. He was the only Horned Frog that season to start at three different positions on the offensive line.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

IMG_5263
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Meet Hailey Hamlett

By Nathan Cross2 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) scores a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Johnston Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

By Barry Lewis6 hours ago
USATSI_16759099
Football

Predicting Every Game Of The 2022 TCU Football Season

By Brett Gibbons6 hours ago
USATSI_17485891
Football

College Football Offense Awards Preview 2022

By Brett Gibbons7 hours ago
Riley Cornelio pitched 5 1/3 innings in the Frogs' loss to Cal on Day Two of the 2022 MLB4 tournament.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Five Players Drafted By MLB

By Ian NapetianJul 21, 2022 1:13 PM EDT
Oct 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) rushes for a touchdown against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive corner back DaMarcus Fields (23) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Miller Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

By Barry LewisJul 20, 2022 7:42 PM EDT
Clint Foster Part 2 - FB
Football

WATCH: Big 12 and PAC 12 Conference Realignment Interviews

By Ryann ZellerJul 20, 2022 4:16 PM EDT
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) returns a interception for a touchdown Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Football

SEC College Football Preview 2022: National Champions Defend Their Title

By Brett GibbonsJul 20, 2022 3:52 PM EDT