The bye week gave TCU a chance to step away from the field, but the rest of college football kept moving. Some of the Power Four teams featured in last week’s look at slow starts found a reason to feel better. Others fell further behind.

The weekend also reminded us that a disappointing start does not have to define a season. Oklahoma stunned No. 1 Texas, South Carolina ended its losing streak, and Illinois escaped Michigan State in overtime. Meanwhile, Washington and Penn State suffered more conference losses.

For TCU, sitting at 2–3 overall and 0–2 in Big 12 play, those results offer a little perspective.

They also serve as a reminder that eventually, you have to give your fans something other than perspective.

Oklahoma and South Carolina Show How One Win Can Change the Conversation

Oklahoma entered the Red River Rivalry looking to change the direction of its season. Beating the top-ranked Longhorns certainly helped.

The Sooners defeated No. 1 Texas 27–24 on a field goal as time expired Saturday, improving to 3–2 overall and 1–1 in SEC play after losses to Michigan and Georgia. Texas fell to 4–1 overall and 1–1 in the conference.

That is quite a difference in how those two fan bases spent the rest of their weekend.

Oklahoma went from searching for answers to celebrating a rivalry win. Texas went from undefeated and No. 1 to figuring out how it let a lead slip away.

South Carolina found some relief, too.

The Gamecocks entered the weekend at 2–3 overall and 0–3 in SEC play. A road trip to No. 16 Florida looked like another opportunity to dig a deeper hole.

Instead, South Carolina won 38–19 in Gainesville, improving to 3–3 overall and 1–3 in the SEC. The Gamecocks ended a three-game losing streak and finally had a conference win to celebrate.

Neither victory erased everything that had gone wrong earlier in the season. But both gave fans something better to talk about.

For TCU, the takeaway is straightforward: One win can change the conversation.

The Horned Frogs do not have to solve every problem in one game. They do have to find a way back into the win column.

Penn State, Washington and Michigan State Keep Searching for a Conference Win

Not every team found relief in the Oct. 9–10 games.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea (87) breaks a tackle during the third quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State entered the weekend at 2–3 overall and 0–2 in Big Ten play, then lost 38–37 to Illinois in overtime. The Spartans dropped to 2–4 overall and 0–3 in the conference, while Illinois improved to 3–3 and earned its first Big Ten victory.

So much for my home-field vote.

Last week, I picked Michigan State to escape the bottom of the conference standings. Illinois had other plans.

Washington also missed its opportunity. The Huskies hosted Iowa on Friday night hoping to earn their first Big Ten win, but Iowa prevailed 41–24. Washington fell to 3–3 overall and 0–3 in conference play.

I picked Washington, too. Apparently, my predictions were not much help to either team.

Penn State’s situation worsened as well. The Nittany Lions lost 31–23 to USC, dropping to 3–3 overall and 0–3 in the Big Ten.

Three programs entered the weekend looking for a conference breakthrough. All three left facing another week of questions.

TCU fans know that feeling. We just got a Saturday off from it.

TCU’s Offense Needs More Than a Bye Week Against Baylor

TCU’s next opportunity comes Saturday, Oct. 17, against Baylor in Waco. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT on FS1. The Bears enter the rivalry at 4–1 overall and 2–0 in Big 12 play after a bye week of their own.

Baylor has won four straight since its season-opening loss. Its 55–19 victory over Arizona State offered a pretty clear warning about what awaits the Frogs. Jason’s Baylor film review takes a closer look at how the Bears want to win.

TCU, meanwhile, has scored 10 points against North Carolina, 13 against UCF and 10 against BYU.

Thirty-three points across three losses. I do not need to break down a formation to know that is a problem.

The defense kept the BYU game competitive, but the offense has not consistently delivered enough points to turn those opportunities into victories. Aiden’s look at TCU’s offensive numbers explains why the season averages do not tell the whole story, while the BYU report card examines another missed opportunity.

Watching other teams struggle might make us feel less alone. It does not put any more points on TCU’s scoreboard.

Baylor Gives TCU a Chance to Change Its Season

A win Saturday would improve TCU to 3–3 overall and 1–2 in conference play before the Frogs host West Virginia on Oct. 24.

A loss would leave TCU at 2–4 overall and 0–3 in the Big 12. It would also mean needing four wins in the final six regular-season games to reach six victories.

That is why this game matters beyond the usual Baylor feelings.

As Jason outlined in what Saturday’s Big 12 games mean for TCU, the conference kept moving while the Frogs were off. Now TCU has to show whether its own week of preparation made a difference.

Oklahoma changed its conversation against Texas. South Carolina did it against Florida.

TCU gets its turn Saturday.

The question is whether the Horned Frogs can give us something better to talk about when it is over.

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