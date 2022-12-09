TCU Football College Football Playoff Opponent Lookahead: Michigan Wolverines

TCU (12-1) plays Michigan (13-0) in their first-ever College Football Playoff semifinal. The Fiesta Bowl kicks off Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 p.m. CT from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and the winner advances to the College Football National Championship Game in Los Angeles.

Find a rundown on Michigan below.

Michigan Vs. TCU: Series History

This is the first time Michigan and TCU will square off on the gridiron. Michigan last appeared in the CFP last season, where they fell to Georgia, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl. That was the Wolverines' first Playoff berth.

This season, Michigan won their second straight Big Ten Championship under coach Jim Harbaugh, defeating Purdue 43-22.

As mentioned, this is TCU's first berth in the CFP. They came closest in 2014, but were the first team out after climbing to as high as third.

Michigan is an 11-time national champion, with their last claim coming in 1997. They also have five unclaimed national titles, with the last coming in 1985. The Wolverines are the all-time FBS leader in wins with 989.

Michigan Players To Note

Heisman-contender at running back Blake Corum will not be available for the game. He underwent season-ending surgery for an injury suffered against Illinois in Week 12. Without him in the lineup, speedster Donovan Edwards ripped off touchdowns of 75 and 85 yards against Ohio State in Week 13 to close out the game. Edwards followed it up with 185 yards and a touchdown in the Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan is known for their run game, but quarterback JJ McCarthy has been playing excellent football of late. He kept the Wolverines in the game in the first half against Ohio State with two long touchdown passes. McCarthy is an agile playmaker who excels off-script.

Olusegun Oluwatimi transferred to Michigan this offseason and was just awarded the Rimington Trophy for the nation's best center. He's also a first team All-American as nominated by the FWAA.

While there's multiple playmakers on offense, Michigan's defense is to note.

Defensive lineman Mike Morris was a second team All-American selection this season. Morris has 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and two batted balls on the defensive line. Michigan rosters a pair of terrific defensive backs in DJ Turner and Mike Sanstrill. Turner led the Wolverines with 10 passes defended this season. Sanstrill was the hero of the Ohio State game, making a terrific play on a sure touchdown to force a turnover on downs and ice the game.

Sizing Up The Wolverines

Michigan entered the CFP ranked second in the nation for a reason. They're tough, well-coached, physical, and talented. The defense specializes in disruptions and forcing turnovers while the offense operates with exceptional efficiency.

The Wolverines offense is unapologetically run-oriented. Edwards is a speedy back with excellent field vision. He's capable of carrying the ball 25 or more times and is averaging a ridiculous 7.5 yards per carry on 117 carries. Most impressive of all, Edwards was operating as a relief pitcher behind Corum.

Defensively, Michigan's success begins up front. There's no doubt about it– Michigan has an extreme advantage in their defensive line against TCU's offensive line. Game plans will have to be made to erase this advantage.

They also have the athletes on the outside to keep up with Quentin Johnston, meaning Max Duggan will have to spread the ball out. Michigan has been susceptible to the run at times, opening the door for another big outing by Kendre Miller.

However, it starts up front. The offensive line, led by now-All American Steve Avila, will have to execute perfectly all game long.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Michigan Wolverines

Record: 13-0 (9-0 in the Big Ten)

Coach: Jim Harbaugh (7th year, 61-24 coaching record at Michigan)

Previous Outcome: W, 43-22 vs. Purdue (Big Ten Championship)

Scoring Offense: 40.1 points per game (7th)

Scoring Defense: 13.4 points allowed per game (5th)

Michigan 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 3 Colorado State W, 51-7 Sept. 10 Hawaii W, 56-10 Sept. 17 UConn W, 59-0 Sept. 24 Maryland W, 34-27 Oct. 1 at Iowa W, 27-14 Oct. 8 at Indiana W, 31-10 Oct. 15 Penn State W, 41-17 Oct. 22 BYE Oct. 29 Michigan State W, 29-7 Nov. 5 at Rutgers W, 52-17 Nov. 12 Nebraska W, 34-3 Nov. 19 Illinois W, 19-17 Nov. 26 at Ohio State W, 45-23 Dec. 3 vs. Purdue W, 43-22

TCU vs. Michigan Fiesta Bowl Game Info

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 3:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 31, 3:00 p.m. CT Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ) TV: ESPN

