TCU Football: Dear Opponent - Stanford Cardinal
It's Game Week! And we are headed your way. We've been dying for this week to roll around again. In Texas, we eat, live, and breathe football. It ranks right up there with God, country, and family. Plus, we just Googled the weather and decided to fly in a day early and stay a day late. Whatcha cooking for supper (you'll see what I did there, further down the letter)?
I was just racking my brain for the last time we met. Lol, whatever, I remember EXACTLY when we last met. It was at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on December 28, 2017. Vegas had No. 13 TCU favored over No. 15 Stanford by three; nobody else did, though. It was televised on ESPN in the evening primetime slot with Rece Davis, Joey Galloway, David Pollack, and Quint Kessenich. It went down as the second-best comeback in Alamo Bowl History. You can also thank TCU for the best comeback (see 2017 TCU vs. Oregon). Holy cow, I can feel my heart pumping all over again. In fact, I may just rewatch the game on the 3-hour plane ride to California.
Now, here's a trick question. Do you remember when and why we came back? I do, vividly! You bozos called our beloved Whataburger ugly. You made fun of everything Texas, which we laughed right along with you until... you took it one step too far (que doomsday music). You made fun of our beloved Whataburger. Do you know our State motto? No, not the one about being friendly. This one: Don't Mess With Texas. Well, that includes Whataburger. That little halftime show opened up a can of some serious "whoop-ass" from the stands.
Y'all fired up the fan base like nobody's business. And it bled right over to our Frogs on the field. It was deafening in the Alamodome. You could feel it: No one would stop us. Kenny Hill and Desmon White rolled out some second-half trickery and scored on the opening drive. We put y'all back on your heels and meticulously clawed our way back to take the lead in the 4th quarter. And in the game's final minutes, TCU's Innis Gaines sealed the deal with an interception, and history was made [again]. TCU 39 - 37 Stanford.
So we aren't going to insult your tree or your In-N-Out Burger. Heck, we have a funny little mascot, too. But comparing Whataburger to In-N-Out Burger is like comparing apples and oranges. In-N-Out is good when you are in the mood. Our local farmers thank you, and we tip our hat to you for the Bible verses on your packaging. But, did you know that during Christmas time, down here in Texas, this is how The Tree dresses? See, even The Tree loves Whataburger.
Stanford On SI, we can't wait to beat, I mean meet you!
GO FROGS #BeatStanford
Respectively,
KillerFrogs, TCU Horned Frogs OnSI
