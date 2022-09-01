Skip to main content
TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 1 At Colorado

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Horned Frogs Football starting line up and depth chart

The Horned Frogs are ready to get things kicked off the right way as they head off to Colorado to play the Buffaloes. Everyone is eager to see what this new TCU football team is like with the new changes in the system from all the new coaches. TCU fans are excited for a new era. 

More than that, everyone is eager to see who is going to be starting at quarterback for the first game of the season. You cannot go wrong with either quarterback option between Max Duggan, Chandler Morris, and Sam Jackson, because the weapons surrounding them are deadly. There's been a lot of changes in a lot of positions. The Offensive line moved a lot of people around, so hopefully the the total sack number does not look like last years. There is a lot of talk about the changes but all we can do is watch. So lock in for a exciting year of a new brand of football for TCU.

Here is Week 1 depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR-X

1 Johnston, Quentin 00 Conwright, Blair 88 Brown, Quincy

WR-Z

18 Williams, Savion 87 Nowell, Blake 7 Hudson, Jordan

WR-Y

12 Spivey, Geor'Quarius 80 Rogers, D'Andre 81 Curtis, Chase

WR-H

4 Barber, Taye 11 Davis, Derius 27 Henderson, Gunnar

LT

77 Coleman, Brandon 55 Rochester, Robby 71 Williams, Marcus

LG

79 Avila, Steve 76 Hayes, Garrett 58 Barlow, Altrique 75 Brown, Brannon

OC

56 Ali, Alan 52 Dotson-Oyetade, Ezra

RG

53 Lanz, John 78 Harris, Wes 66 Bolticoff, Noah

RT

74 Coker, Andrew 68 Nichols, Michael 72 Lott, Jasper

TE

19 Wiley, Jared 84 DiNunzio, Dominic 47 Ware, Carter

QB

15 Duggan, Max   OR 2 Morris, Chandler RS   OR  16 Jackson, Sam

RB

33 Miller, Kendre  OR  JR 3 Demercado, Emari  OR  17 Battle, Trent  OR 9 Bailey, Emani

DEFENSE

DE

98 Horton, Dylan  90 Fox, Caleb 44 Ellison, Colt

NT

52 Williams, Damonic 99 Misi, Soni 91 Mitchell, Tymon

DE

95 Cooper, Terrell 93 Ellis III, George 96 Uguak, Lwal

WLB

57 Hodges, Johnny 33 Armstrong, Thomas

MLB

6 Hodge, Jamoi RS 19 Banks, Shadrach

SLB

13 Winters, Dee 34 Marcheselli, Zach

CB

1 Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius 2 Stewart, Kee'yon

SS

3 Perry, Mark 4 Obiazor, Namdi

FS

26 Clark, Bud 14 Camara, Abe

CB

24 Newton, Josh 21 Daniels, Noah 18 Burdine, Ish

NB

28 Bradford, Millard 15 Foster, Josh

SPECIAL TEAMS

PT

31 Sandy, Jordy 97 Black, Easton

PK

39 Kell, Griffin 99 Laminack, Luke

KO

39 Kell, Griffin 99 Laminack, Luke

LS

42 Matiscik, Brent 98 Frederic, Logan

H

31 Sandy, Jordy 97 Black, Easton

PR

11 Davis, Derius 4 Barber, Taye

KR

11 Davis, Derius 4 Barber, Taye 3 Demercado, Emari 19 Banks, Shadrach

