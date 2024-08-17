TCU Football: Dykes Meets with Media after Friday's Fall Camp Practice
The TCU head football coach, Sonny Dykes met with the media after Friday's practice for the final time during fall camp. Dykes had a lot to say about fall camp and how he feels his team has performed thus far.
Overall, Dykes said he was impressed with the defense during camp, adding that they seem to excel at rebounding when scored on. When asked about how the offensive line battle has gone Sonny responded: "We're gonna be bouncing guys around. There's gonna be a lot of competition. If you look at the left guard spot, there are really three guys fighting for it."
When asked about Paul Oyewale and his injury, Dykes expressed that the coaching staff has rotated guys in and out of the defensive tackle spot, but said Nana has been the most consistent so far during camp. Sonny added afterward that Oyewale will be increasing the workload soon on the road to recovery.
After the first few days of fall camp, Coach Dykes said that he and Josh Hoover talked about the quarterback position. Dykes explained: "The biggest part of playing that position in my mind is understanding really who you are...the guy that can throw it 80 yards is different than the guy who can maybe throw it 35-40 yards...the thing that's unique about Josh is that he doesn't have to throw the ball all the way down the field."
One of the highlights of Friday's presser was when Sonny was asked if the Big 12 conference is the most competitive conference in the country. He responded: "The thing that makes the Big 12 unique is that there are no layups... I don't know if it's the most competitive league but I can assure you one thing, it's the smartest league because they play those layups in week 10"
The head coach closed the presser by saying that the best point of growth for the team throughout fall camp was the ability to understand what the standard is and how to meet and exceed that standard every day.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.