TCU Pro Day Preview Horned Frogs Looking to Jump Up Draft Boards
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The NFL Draft is almost here, and several TCU Horned Frogs players are hoping to improve their stock at TCU’s Pro Day on March 25. It’ll be an exciting event, with Horned Frogs stars such as Eric McAlister, Bud Clark, Namdi Obiazor, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr showcasing their talents in front of NFL scouts who are eager to find the next star in the making at the collegiate ranks.
Five TCU players — McAlister, Clark, Obiazor, Elarms-Orr, and DJ Rogers — participated in the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month in Indianapolis. While NFL teams got a good look at those players then, the Pro Day gives them a great opportunity for a more up-close-and-personal look in a place where the talent feels comfortable.
McAlister's Time to Shine
Eric McAlister is coming off one of the best seasons by a TCU wide receiver in recent memory. He reeled in 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. His tentpole moment came against the rival SMU Mustangs on Sept. 20, where he caught eight passes for 254 yards and three scores. It was that effort that kicked off a string of fantastic performances, including a 156-yard day against Kansas State on Oct. 11, a 124-yard effort at West Virginia on Oct. 25, and a 101-yard game against Cincinnati in the regular-season finale on Nov. 29.
As things currently stand, McAlister is slated to be a Day 2 or 3 pick in the NFL Draft. Several teams have been linked to him, including the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans. Perhaps a good showing at TCU’s Pro Day could elevate his draft stock and enable him to be picked higher.
Clark is the Definition of a Horned Frog Legend
Bud Clark is a TCU legend. His pick-six in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl versus Michigan will forever be ingrained in the heads of the Horned Frog faithful in Fort Worth. In many ways, no player exemplified what it meant to be a TCU Horned Frog more than Clark. Through thick and thin, he bled purple and white. No one will ever forget that.
His transition to the professional ranks is one that many have been watching. At the NFL Combine, he graded out at 6.28, a number that indicates that he’ll eventually be an average starter in the league. That’s not something that Clark is aiming for, however. If anyone at TCU learned anything about him during his tenure in Fort Worth, it’s that he’s a hard worker who will do anything to get better.
If Clark can take that same mentality to TCU’s Pro Day, then his draft grade at the Combine could become null and void. Plenty of spectators will be there to watch him show off his skills — can he capitalize on the pressure?
Can TCU's Linebacking Duo Improve its Draft Stock?
Namdi Obiazor and Kaleb Elarms-Orr were two of the most versatile linebackers to ever grace the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It was always a joy to watch them do their thing on the gridiron, and TCU will surely miss their presence on the defensive side of the ball in 2026. Still, both players will have one last chance to prove themselves on TCU soil.
Every indication is that Obiazor and Elarms-Orr will land somewhere in the later rounds of the draft. In reality, there’s not all that much they can do at TCU’s Pro Day to change that. What can be altered is where, in those late rounds, they get picked. Being selected first overall in the fourth round is vastly different from being Mr. Irrelevant. Showing up and showing out at Pro Day is a fantastic opportunity to help alleviate any concerns that both players will fall deep into Day 3.
What's Next for the Horned Frogs?
Overall, TCU’s Pro Day should be a fantastic time. While it’s sad to see some of the best TCU players of the last decade leave the Horned Frog family, it’s also encouraging to know that this football program is able to generate NFL talent.
TCU’s Pro Day is set for March 25 at the Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility.
Join the Conversation
Whether you're curious about 40-yard dash times or want to debate which Horned Frog has the highest NFL ceiling, the conversation doesn't end here. Dive into our Fan Forum to share your thoughts with the TCU community and get real-time reactions as the drills unfold. For continuous coverage, be sure to follow our dedicated Pro Day Thread, where we'll be posting live updates throughout the event. Don't miss a single snap of the action as these athletes take the next step toward their professional dreams.
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Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.Follow sethdowdle