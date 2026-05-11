A little over four years ago, the TCU Horned Frogs poached Sonny Dykes from one of their fiercest rivals in SMU. Dykes immediately made good on his promise to make TCU Dallas/Fort Worth’s premier college football program as he led the Frogs to the national championship game. It appeared that the 2022 campaign was just the beginning of a burgeoning dynasty in Fort Worth, one that would last for a long time.

And then the 2023 season happened and pretty much any hope of such a dynasty was sent to the landfill.

In the years since the national championship appearance – where the Horned Frogs were mercilessly whooped on national television by the Georgia Bulldogs – winning hasn’t been a foreign concept at TCU. Dykes has posted back-to-back nine-win seasons, something that would’ve been celebrated had he accomplished it right out of the gate instead of on the back end. But that’s not the way the cookie crumbled.

The Narrative Around Sonny Dykes Has Changed

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes (left) celebrates after victory over the Southern California Trojan in the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ever since that magical run to the title game, there has been a lingering feeling around the program that Dykes somehow caught lightning in a bottle. That 2022 was more about the roster that Gary Patterson built and an absurd amount of close-game magic than it was about the head coach actually constructing something sustainable. Fair or not, that narrative has followed him ever since.

And because of that, this TCU team feels different.

Not necessarily because it’s the most talented roster that Dykes has had in Fort Worth, but because this feels like the first roster that is entirely his. This is no longer a group pieced together from remnants of the Patterson era mixed with a few transfer portal additions. It’s a team that reflects exactly how Dykes wants to build a program in the complex and complicated modern era of college football.

The sport that Dykes operates in isn’t the same as it was three years ago. Rosters are constantly changing, player retention is nearly impossible and the transfer portal has turned the offseason into organized chaos — though that has improved with some of the recent rule changes. Coaches can no longer slowly build programs over four or five recruiting cycles and hope patience wins out. In fact, there is no such thing as patience anymore. Dykes proved that in his first season at TCU — it’s possible to win immediately.

Look at the makeup of this football team. There’s proven veteran talent at key positions — Jaden Craig at quarterback, Jordan Dwyer at wide receiver and Jeremy Payne at running back — transfer additions who have already played meaningful snaps elsewhere and young players who have had time to sit and develop within the system. It isn’t a roster full of random names thrown together in hopes something clicks. There’s a vision here, one Dykes believes will prove the naysayers wrong.

TCU Feels More Balanced Than Before

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception in overtime for the winning score against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dykes has always been known as an offensive mind, and his TCU teams have always played with a focus on scoring. What’s interesting about this roster is how balanced it feels compared to some of his previous teams. There’s still speed all over the field and the wide receiver room once again appears dangerous — which should surprise absolutely nobody given the quality of pass-catchers TCU has pumped out over the past several years — but the roster doesn’t feel nearly as finesse-oriented as some of his earlier squads. Instead, this feels like a team that’s trying to play a different style, one that matches up with what the rest of the Big 12 Conference has to offer at the moment.

The offensive line has been a particular point of emphasis. The defensive front has more depth, too. The roster overall simply looks sturdier than it did during some of the chaotic stretches over the last couple of years.

Pressure Is Mounting on Sonny Dykes

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on with his team before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nobody is expecting TCU to go undefeated and march to the College Football Playoff as a national title contender. But there absolutely is pressure on Dykes — despite the recent contract extension expressing otherwise — to prove that 2022 wasn’t a fluke. There’s pressure to show that he can compete in the Big 12 alongside the likes of Texas Tech Red Raiders football, BYU Cougars football and Utah Utes football. There’s pressure to show that he can evolve, adapt and build a roster capable of consistently winning. Most important of all, there’s pressure to show that he can help TCU sustain success over a long period of time.

That’s why this season — and this roster specifically — feels so important. It feels personal. It feels like a direct response to the growing group of people questioning whether Dykes still has the secret sauce to bring TCU to the top.

So, make no mistake: this is Sonny Dykes’ football team. Completely and totally. The roster construction, the philosophy, the style — all of it reflects exactly what he believes modern college football should look like.

Whether that’s a good thing remains to be seen.