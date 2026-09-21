Welcome back to another round of “After Further Review,” a new series from TCU Horned Frogs On SI that details what the film revealed from the most recent TCU football game and what might have been missed while watching live.

The newest TCU football film review comes from the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The victory marked TCU’s final nonconference game before the program hits the road to begin Big 12 play.

There are several things to break down from TCU vs. Arkansas State, and two developments stood out in a major way. The Horned Frogs improved to 2-1 with the most important portion of their schedule coming up.

Defensive Line Causing Concerns

The TCU defensive line feels like it is in a strange spot. Ansel Din-Mbuh has remained a consistent presence along the defensive front and has been one of the unit’s highest performers this season. Week 3 was no different. Outside of him, however, it feels like the other pieces are struggling to break through consistently.

TCU defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh (92) brings down an Arkansas State ball carrier during the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory. | Ansel Din-Mbuh, TCU Football, TCU Horned Frogs, Arkansas State, defensive tackle, Big 12 Football, No 92

The line of scrimmage, especially on designed runs by the Red Wolves, rarely felt like it was being pushed in TCU’s favor. To the Horned Frogs’ credit, they were not consistently getting pushed backward either, but there were too many plays that ended in a stalemate.

Din-Mbuh remains a key piece. He clogged the interior and commanded attention from the Arkansas State offensive line.

The outside edge, however, was a different story. The Red Wolves had 11 rushing attempts outside the tackles for 73 yards, an average of 6.6 yards per carry. Comparatively, Arkansas State produced 37 yards on 14 carries through the interior, averaging just 2.64 yards per attempt.

The pass rush caused more concern. Koron Hayward and Paul Oyewale had strong performances and, along with Din-Mbuh, were the only defenders consistently winning their pass-rush opportunities.

Hayward looked strong off the edge, while Din-Mbuh drew double-teams at times. However, the upcoming Big 12 opponents on TCU’s schedule will present stronger offensive lines capable of taking advantage of additional time in the pocket.

Jaden Craig Reading the Field

For what it is worth, I thought this was one of Jaden Craig’s stronger games. The TCU quarterback continued to build on his performance in the win over Grambling State.

Craig made several strong throws and once again looked comfortable throwing on the run. He appears to be settling into his role within the TCU offense.

With that said, there were a few occasions when it looked like Craig either missed an open receiver or did not recognize which option was available on a particular route. It was not a time-to-throw problem. Craig is averaging 2.82 seconds in that category this season.

On the interception Craig threw at the end of the first quarter, Kari Ashley was open across the middle at the 21-yard line. Ashley was nearly on the same plane as the intended target, so it felt like he should have been easier to spot.

As far as his accuracy and overall passing performance, Craig had a strong game and continues to make strides. I would imagine offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis has discussed those missed opportunities with him, but Craig made the correct read and hit his target on most of his attempts.

Quick Hits

The diamond formation featuring Major Everhart and the two-back system, with a back positioned on each side of Craig, looks like it could become a productive formation. The play resulted in a Craig scramble, but it is something to watch as the season progresses.

Gil Jackson continues to impress. He feels like one of the most consistent pieces on the defense. Jackson has provided tight coverage, avoided penalties and remained solid in run support. He is a dynamic weapon.

More Koron Hayward, please. He has a high motor and looked really good coming off the edge.

John Hoyett Chance is a phenomenal punter who can completely reset the field. He has been a great addition for TCU.

Ace Theus is going to return a punt for a touchdown this season. He had the muffed punt against Arkansas State, which was the biggest negative from his performance, but he has elite speed and is extremely shifty. Special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl has spoken about how much fun Theus is to watch and the confidence the staff has in him.

Speaking of dynamic weapons, Ed Small gives the offense another dangerous option. With Jordan Dwyer’s return, the pair provides the Horned Frogs with a legitimate one-two punch that can put pressure on opposing defenses.

The offensive line was far from perfect, but this appeared to be its best communication of the season. There were fewer missed assignments and a better job of identifying stunts and delayed blitzes. There are still issues to clean up, but they were less apparent against Arkansas State.

The run blocking was not as impressive. There were a few plays when the offensive line opened wide running lanes, but too often the line of scrimmage did not move and the play became a stalemate.

Craig is an excellent passer when moving outside the pocket. His mechanics remain clean, and he generates plenty of velocity despite throwing on the run.

The 31-7 final score looked comfortable, but the film revealed both encouraging signs and areas that must improve before TCU’s Big 12 opener. Craig’s continued growth gives the Horned Frogs reason for optimism. The defensive front, particularly its ability to set the edge and generate pressure, remains one of the biggest questions entering conference play.

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