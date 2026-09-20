The TCU Horned Frogs finally played their last non-conference game of the 2026 season as the Arkansas State Red Wolves came to town for the final test before the Frogs begin Big 12 play.

It wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination, with the offense struggling throughout the game, and while a win is a win, including the 31-7 one tonight, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the team ahead of conference play beginning.

So what 3 things stood out in the contest that either created questions, or are past questions that have yet to be answered?

Not Sure What to Think of the Offense

This offense is quite perplexing because the consensus says they aren't humming yet, but the numbers show they aren't struggling either. Jaden Craig had another solid night, finishing 21 for 27 with 337 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley (81) carries the ball against Arkansas State at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

That one interception, however, wasn't great. He stared down the receiver on a deep ball and threw into contested coverage, leading to an easy interception after jumping the route. There were also times when he missed an open receiver, not because of accuracy, but it was like he wasn't seeing the entire field.

He's shown glimpses of being way stronger and looking like the game is starting to feel second nature to him, but there are still signs it isn't all there yet, and the offense needs to start clicking, with conference play around the corner.

Some of that stems from the offensive line, which didn't have its best game tonight but is still working through the rotation. They averaged 3.4 yards per carry and looked okay at times, but they haven't really imposed their will on a defense yet, either.

I do think the offense takes the next step with Jordan Dwyer returning, with head coach Sonny Dykes saying post-game he expects him to play against UCF next weekend. With him, the emergence of Small, and the continued role of the tight ends, there is certainly a route for this offense to be really good.

Secondary Looks Strong

The Frogs' secondary got safety Jamel Johnson back from injury in this one, and it was clear the difference he makes back there. Fewer communication miscues and only one real "blown" coverage play, which resulted in the Red Wolves' only touchdown of the day.

The concern right now is on the defensive front, which has been struggling to get home on the pass rush. Granted, the Red Wolves' offensive line is decent, but against a lesser opponent, more havoc should be generated.

The Frogs' secondary will only be able to hold out for so long as Big 12 play begins, but for now, they have looked solid.

Cleaning Up the Act

I touched on it at the end of last week's game, but the discipline problem that was plaguing the Frogs through the first game of the season, which looked like another year of empty promises to clean up discipline, has largely been a non-factor since it happened.

After going through the entire first half without a penalty last week, it was a sign of changing times. Tonight, against the Red Wolves, it didn't quite look like that, getting two penalties right at the beginning of the game.

While it looked like the team would now resort to their old ways, they only got one other penalty the rest of the games, and it came on special teams. The coaching staff preached cleaning that part of the game up, and for now, or at least the last two weeks, it does appear that way.

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