TCU Football Gets Commitment From Top DFW Recruit
Sonny Dykes and Co. have struck again and continue their blazing path on the recruitment trail.
They added their sixth commitment of the month of June in Braden Bach, he announced on the DCTF network. Bach, one of the top recruits in DFW, and the fourth ranked tight end in the Lone Star State, is another great sign of TCU keeping local talent here at home.
The Argyle product stands at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and has shown his ability to run a great route tree and the potential to be a dominant blocker on the offnesive line.
Mitch Kirsch, the Horned Frogs tight end coach has been working hard for this one the past few months and will now get a vertical threat on campus next year to pair with what is already an extremely deep, and talented position group.
Bach, who is ranked as the 59th overall tight end recruit according to 247Sports, will be the ninth three-star to commit and has moved TCU into fifth place in the Big 12.
I spoke with Bach recently who is just off an official visit where he told me everything "was great", and that being at TCU has been a dream of his. Now, after his hard work and dedication, he will continue to live out his dream in Fort Worth.
Sonny Dykes told the media last season he wanted to put an emphasis on keeping DFW talent in DFW, and away from SMU, and he continues to do just that. The three-star tight end chose the Frogs over Kansas and Kansas State.
The Frogs have gotten a runningback, wide receiever and now a tight end commit in the past week, to compliment their already committed quarterback Jack Daulton. Now, with less than ten days in the month, can Dykes keep the momentum going, and who will the next splash be?