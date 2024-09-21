TCU Football Halftime Update: SMU
The 103rd Iron Skillet kicked off in Dallas for the first time with both teams representing a power conference. With the rivalry slated to end, this is the last time for the foreseeable future that the Mustangs will play host to the rivalry game.
SMU received the opening kickoff and got on the board first with a 51-yard field goal by Colin Rogers. On the ensuing drive, TCU reached midfield and faced a fourth and one. They tried to run the triple option but Josh Hoover fumbled the ball. Brandon Crossley picked it up for the Mustangs and took it back for a touchdown, giving SMU a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
When the Frogs got the ball back, they went three-and-out, only picking up three yards. Rodrick Daniels Jr. then took the punt back 69 yards to pay dirt, extending the lead to 17-0 less than a minute after the scoop-and-score.
TCU’s offense then went on a long drive that took up the rest of the first quarter, and scored on the first play of the second quarter on a quarterback sneak by Hoover.
The Frogs then got a big break by forcing and recovering a fumble at the SMU 32 yard line. The offense was able to take advantage, and Cam Cook cut outside and scored from seven yards out to make the score 17-14 and give TCU new life.
However the Mustangs responded with a nice offensive drive of their own, capped off by a 25-yard touchdown run by Brashard Smith. However the TCU offense had found its groove, and aired it out down the field, setting up a touchdown pass from Hoover to Eric McAlister from 19 yards out.
SMU refused to be denied and went right back down the field and scored on a 10 yard pass from Kevin Jennings to Jordan Hudson.
The Horned Frogs tried to get a quick response but Hoover's pass was intercepted by Ahmaad Moses who took it back 60 yards for another Mustangs touchdown to make it 38-21. The half was not over yet though, as TCU gave SMU the ball back with just seconds to go. Enough time to set up Colin Rogers for another long field goal to bring the halftime score to 41-21.