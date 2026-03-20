TCU QB Commit Brice McCurdy Recaps Elite 11 and Recruitment News

The TCU Horned Frogs are less than one week away from the start of spring camp, an early look at the developmental part of the off-season, and how the depth chart could be shaking up for a team reloaded from the transfer portal.

The Frogs aren't the only ones in the middle of their off-season, looking to refine things either, as their 2027 quarterback commit Brice McCurdy turned some heads after participating in the Elite 11 - Dallas regional.

I caught up with the Frogs quarterback of the future, and he shared his results from the event and how he's doing everything he can to shape his recruiting class, including pitching some of the other talented recruits on why Funky Town is the place to be.

100 Percent Locked In

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes walks off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Elite 11 made its stop in Texas and drew some of the top talent around the state, and while there was a ton of talent at the event, McCurdy turned some heads and turned in a solid performance. This is his second great showing, following a strong performance at the Houston Rivals event.

"Elite 11 was a great experience, and I’m really glad I had the opportunity to get out there and compete against some of the top quarterbacks," McCurdy tells me of his experience. "The competition was strong across the board, but I felt like I fit in well and held my own. I performed my best during routes on air and in the out-of-pocket movement drills, where I was able to show my strengths and dual-threat abilities."

As it stands now, McCurdy is the only player committed to the Horned Frogs for the 2027 cycle, but he plans on adding a ton of talent around him, including big names that have been on campus already and remain top priorities for head coach Sonny Dykes and his coaching staff. For him, there is nowhere else he wants to be, and the Frogs have all of his focus before he even steps foot on campus.

"Yes sir, my recruitment is 100% shut down—I’m locked in with TCU. As far as building the class, I’ve been talking with a few guys and trying to get them to come join me," McCurdy tells TCU On SI. "Some of the main ones are my longtime friend Kobe Haynes from Whitney, Tristan Willis from Houston, Xander Herrera, Keyon Hemphill-Woods, and Caleb Silver—those 3 are all great offensive linemen. I’ve also been in a little bit of contact with Brody Knowles since we share the same OV. trying to build something special with this class."

There is still plenty of time to go in the recruiting cycle, and the Frogs are going to have a busy spring with some of the top talent around the state and top priorities on campus. As McCurdy continues establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks, the Frogs' recruiting class will fall in alongside him, setting them up well for the future.

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Football recruiting never really slows down, and neither does the conversation around TCU's next wave of talent. From new offers and campus visits to commitment chatter and class-building strategy, the KillerFrogs Fan Forum is where Frog fans track it all, react in real time, and debate what it means for the future of the program. Join the discussion and see what the Frog faithful are saying as recruiting season keeps rolling.