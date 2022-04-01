TCU Football Hires New Running Backs Coach

A large part of the excitement surrounding TCUs' hiring of Sonny Dykes as the new football coach was due to his all-star cast of assistant coaches that he was bringing with him. Last month, TCU fans were proven right as the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams hired away TCUs' newly minted running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples. Not too shabby.

So, who is replacing Samples as TCUs' actual running backs coach for the upcoming season? Former University of Memphis running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Anthony Jones Jr. During his time time at Memphis, Jones Jr. had five running backs reach the NFL, four via the draft, between 2019-2021. That is an exceptional track record that is even more impressive considering the recruiting disadvantages for Memphis being in SEC country but playing in the American Athletic Conference.

TCU, meanwhile, hasn't had a running back picked in the NFL draft since LaDainian Tomlinson went fifth overall in 2001, even with the Horned Frogs move to the Big 12 in 2012. TCU does currently have two running backs in the NFL with Darius Anderson of the Houston Texans and Sewo Olonilua with the Dallas Cowboys, but neither were drafted, and neither has recorded an NFL carry. Hopefully that changes for both of them in 2022.

NFL running backs coached by Anthony Jones Jr.

Darrell Henderson Jr. (Los Angeles Rams) - 2018 Consensus All-American. Rushed for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns on 214 carries in 2018. Finished 10th in the Heisman vote and won the Jim Brown Award for best NCAA running back that year. Drafted by the Rams in the 3rd round (70th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. In three NFL seasons to date, Henderson has amassed 1,459 yards (4.5 yards per carry, ypg) and 10 rushing touchdowns while adding 49 receptions for 372 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Ironically Henderson will now be coached by Samples.

(Philadelphia Eagles) - 2019 All-American. 2019 AAC rookie of the year. Drafted by the Eagles in the 5th round (150th) of 2021 NFL draft. Rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries in his 2021 NFL rookie season.

(Dallas Cowboys) - Averaged 11.7 yards per carry at Memphis in 2019 spelling Henderson with 39 carries for 458 yards, adding 78 receptions for 552 yards for a total of 1,010 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round (128th) of the 2019 NFL draft. In 3 seasons as a Cowboy Pollard has amassed 1609 rushing yards (5.1) with 8 rushing touchdowns and 637 yards receiving and 2 receiving touchdowns.

(Washington Commanders) - 2019 AAC special teams player of the year at Memphis. Drafted by Washington Commanders in the 3rd round (66th) of the 2020 NFL draft. In 2 seasons with the Commanders Gibson has amassed 1,832 rushing yards with 18 rushing touchdowns and 78 receptions for 541 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

Patrick Taylor Jr. (Green Bay Packers) - Rushed for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns at Memphis in 2018. Rushed for an NFL touchdown for the Packers against the Lions in Week 18 of 2021.

In 2021 Jones Jr. was selected for the American Football Coaches Associations' 35 under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute. In February, Jones was among 25 coaches invited to participate in the annual NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy in Indianapolis.

TCU hired Dykes partly due to his reputation as a strong college football coach CEO. His latest hire at the running back position seems to prove once again that when it comes to making hires, Dykes knows how to deliver.

