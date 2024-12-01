TCU Football Holds off Cincinnati in the Snow
With temperatures in the low 30s and snow falling down in Cincinnati, Ohio, the TCU Horned Frogs were tested in the frigid conditions. Despite the offense being held without a point in the second half, TCU defeated Cincinnati 20-13.
The strong defensive effort from the Frogs helped secure the win. Johnny Hodges was all over the field leading the team with nine tackles.
After TCU stalled in their opening drive, they were able to get the ball back after a muffed punt from the Bearcats. The Horned Frogs took advantage of the good field position, and Savion Williams punched it in to go up 7-0.
TCU would extend their lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter but the Bearcats were quick to respond. A 46-yard run from Corey Kiner helped set up his one-yard score to cut the deficit to three. The Frogs seized the momentum back as Williams scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season. Abe Camara forced a fumble on the ensuing possession which led to a field goal.
The TCU offense was stymied the entire second half, which kept the Bearcats hanging around. The Frogs' defense was opportunistic as Channing Canada recorded an interception to keep Cincy at arm's length. Arguably, the play of the game came from Ethan Craw as he pinned Cincinnati at their own three with a minute left and helped secure the win.
Josh Hoover finished 18 of 35 with 212 yards and an interception. Despite the two touchdowns from Savion Williams, it was Hauss Hejny who led the team in rushing with 48 yards on eight touches. Sonny Dykes said they were looking for a numbers advantage in the run game and he stepped up.
The only unfortunate takeaway from this game was a knee injury to Jack Bech. Coach Dykes says there is come concern but no one knows the extent of the injury.
TCU finishes the regular season 8-4 with a 6-3 conference record. It was a great turnaround from this team and brings some optimism for next season. The Frogs now await their bowl game and opponent.
