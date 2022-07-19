TCU Football: Johnston Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston continues to receive preseason honors and recognitions before the start of fall camp. On Monday, Johnston was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

The Maxwell Award is given to the player judged to be the best all-around player in the nation. It’s often thought of as the precursor to the Heisman Trophy award, as many of the Maxwell Award winners also win the Heisman.

A TCU player has won the Maxwell Award once in its history. Davey O’Brien won the 1938 Maxwell Award the same year he won the Heisman.

Last year’s winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, has also been named to the list. Only two players have won the award twice – Johnny Lattner (1952, 1953) and Tim Tebow (2007, 2008).

Other Big 12 players on the watch list include Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State wide receiver), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State running back), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma, quarterback), Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State, quarterback), Bijan Robinson (Texas, running back), Xavier Worthy (Texas, wide receiver), and JT Daniels (West Virginia, quarterback).

Johnston has also been named to the first team Preseason All-Big 12 Team along with teammate Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. The duo has also been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Johnston was First-Team All-Big 12 last season. A junior from Temple, Texas, Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (634), yards per reception (19.2), and touchdown catches (six) while placing second in receptions (33). He topped 100 yards receiving on three occasions, all in his final five games. He had a career day at Oklahoma with seven receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns, including the No. 2 Collegiate Play of the Year on ESPN's You Got Mossed. The 185 yards receiving were the most by a Horned Frog since Taj Williams had 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016. He was also the first Horned Frog with three touchdown catches in a game since KaVontae Turpin had four against Texas in 2015. Johnston had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 30-28 win over Baylor.

Johnston ranks first in Big 12 history with a 20.4 yards per catch average for a player in his first two seasons. It is also eighth nationally since 1996 for the first two years of a career.

