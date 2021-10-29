Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    TCU Football vs Kansas State: Opponent's Players to Watch
    Publish date:

    Who are Kansas State's best players right now?
    Author:

    © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    Quarterback Skylar Thompson

    Three-star class of 2016 from Independence, MO. Redshirt Senior 

    If you watch Big 12 football then you probably know the name Skylar Thompson by now. As a freshman in 2017, Thompson was an Honorable Mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after starting the final four games of the season. This included a win over #10 Oklahoma State in which he went 10-13 for 204 yards passing with three touchdowns and added 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground. This is the type of performance that Wildcat fans have grown accustomed to over the years from their star quarterback, including two wins over Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma. The first quarterback to win back-to-back games against the Sooners since Baylor's Bryce Petty in 2013 and 2014, and the first to do so against Top 5 ranked Sooner teams since Oklahoma State's Josh Fields in 2001 and 2002.

    Skylar Thompson career passing statistics

    YearCompletionsAttempts&nbsp;Completion %YardsAvg.TD'sINT'sLong&nbsp;Rating

    2021

    80

    112

    71.4

    1,062

    9.5

    6

    3

    56

    164.3

    2020

    40

    64

    62.5

    626

    9.8

    4

    0

    78

    165.3

    2019

    177

    297

    59.6

    2,315

    7.8

    12

    5

    70

    135

    2018

    122

    208

    58.7

    1,391

    6.7

    9

    4

    42

    125.3

    2017

    51

    83

    61.4

    689

    8.3

    5

    3

    60

    143.8

    Skylar Thompson career rushing statistics

    YearAttemptsYardsAverageTouchdownsLong

    2021

    25

    7

    0.3

    3

    13

    2020

    19

    38

    2.0

    3

    13

    2019

    114

    404

    3.6

    11

    61

    2018

    105

    373

    3.6

    5

    52

    2017

    69

    267

    3.9

    3

    30

    In his 5th year at K-State with 30 career starts to begin this season, Skylar Thompson is legend.

    Running Back Deuce Vaughn

    Three-star class of 2020 from Round Rock, TX. Sophomore

    Deuce Vaughn is a Darren Sproles clone. The 5'6' running back from Texas was the 2020 Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year and came into the 2021 season on the Doak Walker Award watchlist. Vaughn is quick and shifty, with a deadly jump cut similar to Bijan Robinson's

    Deuce Vaughn career offensive statistics

    YearAttemptsYdsAvg.TD'sLNGRecYdsAvgTD'sLNG

    2021

    123

    595

    4.8

    7

    59

    30

    302

    10.1

    3

    55

    2020

    123

    642

    5.2

    7

    38

    25

    434

    17.4

    2

    77

    Vaughn also leads the Wildcats in receptions with 30, and the Frogs will have to account for him in the passing game. 

    Defensive End Felix Anudike-Uzomah

    Three-star class of 2020 from Kansas City, MO. Sophomore

    The 6'3' 255 lb. defensive end is currently tied for 11th in the Big 12 with three sacks, and also has 24 total tackles on the year. Just a sophomore, Felix Anudike-Uzomah is growing into his own and making a name for himself lately with plays this this:

    The Frogs will need to account for Anudike-Uzomah at all times if they hope to keep him from disrupting the offense regularly. 

    Safety Russ Yeast

    Four-star class of 2017 from Greenwood, IN. University of Louisville graduate transfer.

    Once a regular starter for the Louisville Cardinals, Russ Yeast is now a vital contributor to the Kansas State defense in 2021. The son of legendary University of Kentucky wide receiver Craig Yeast, who in 1998 set the SEC record for most career receptions with 208 and was second in career receiving yards with 2,899, clearly received his father's gifted athletic talent. Yeast is currently tied with Tre'Vius Hodges Tomlinson and others for most interceptions in the Big 12 this season with two. 

