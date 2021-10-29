TCU Football vs Kansas State: Opponent's Players to Watch

Quarterback Skylar Thompson

Three-star class of 2016 from Independence, MO. Redshirt Senior

If you watch Big 12 football then you probably know the name Skylar Thompson by now. As a freshman in 2017, Thompson was an Honorable Mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after starting the final four games of the season. This included a win over #10 Oklahoma State in which he went 10-13 for 204 yards passing with three touchdowns and added 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground. This is the type of performance that Wildcat fans have grown accustomed to over the years from their star quarterback, including two wins over Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma. The first quarterback to win back-to-back games against the Sooners since Baylor's Bryce Petty in 2013 and 2014, and the first to do so against Top 5 ranked Sooner teams since Oklahoma State's Josh Fields in 2001 and 2002.

Year Completions Attempts Completion % Yards Avg. TD's INT's Long Rating 2021 80 112 71.4 1,062 9.5 6 3 56 164.3 2020 40 64 62.5 626 9.8 4 0 78 165.3 2019 177 297 59.6 2,315 7.8 12 5 70 135 2018 122 208 58.7 1,391 6.7 9 4 42 125.3 2017 51 83 61.4 689 8.3 5 3 60 143.8

Year Attempts Yards Average Touchdowns Long 2021 25 7 0.3 3 13 2020 19 38 2.0 3 13 2019 114 404 3.6 11 61 2018 105 373 3.6 5 52 2017 69 267 3.9 3 30

In his 5th year at K-State with 30 career starts to begin this season, Skylar Thompson is legend.

Running Back Deuce Vaughn

Three-star class of 2020 from Round Rock, TX. Sophomore

Deuce Vaughn is a Darren Sproles clone. The 5'6' running back from Texas was the 2020 Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year and came into the 2021 season on the Doak Walker Award watchlist. Vaughn is quick and shifty, with a deadly jump cut similar to Bijan Robinson's.

Year Attempts Yds Avg. TD's LNG Rec Yds Avg TD's LNG 2021 123 595 4.8 7 59 30 302 10.1 3 55 2020 123 642 5.2 7 38 25 434 17.4 2 77

Vaughn also leads the Wildcats in receptions with 30, and the Frogs will have to account for him in the passing game.

Defensive End Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Three-star class of 2020 from Kansas City, MO. Sophomore

The 6'3' 255 lb. defensive end is currently tied for 11th in the Big 12 with three sacks, and also has 24 total tackles on the year. Just a sophomore, Felix Anudike-Uzomah is growing into his own and making a name for himself lately with plays this this:

The Frogs will need to account for Anudike-Uzomah at all times if they hope to keep him from disrupting the offense regularly.

Safety Russ Yeast

Four-star class of 2017 from Greenwood, IN. University of Louisville graduate transfer.

Once a regular starter for the Louisville Cardinals, Russ Yeast is now a vital contributor to the Kansas State defense in 2021. The son of legendary University of Kentucky wide receiver Craig Yeast, who in 1998 set the SEC record for most career receptions with 208 and was second in career receiving yards with 2,899, clearly received his father's gifted athletic talent. Yeast is currently tied with Tre'Vius Hodges Tomlinson and others for most interceptions in the Big 12 this season with two.

