Takeaways and Thoughts After TCU Beats Kansas in Final Minutes

The TCU Horned Frogs have struggled this season, and after a disappointing loss last weekend against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the program was staring down the risk of missing out on a bowl game.

The Frogs had a chance to right that wrong, however, as they welcomed the Kansas Jayhawks to town for a Halloween matchup.

However, while the Frogs' same problems that plagued them all season once again crept up; this time they were able to overcome them and win in the final moments thanks to a commanding drive from the offense.

Identity, Not Struggles

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) looks to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It reaches a certain point where an offense that is struggling is no longer "struggling" in a sense. That just becomes who the offense is. Take Iowa, for example: over the years, no one said they had a struggling offense; rather, that was just who they were. The Frogs appear to be the Big 12 version of that.

The same problems that have plagued the offense all season were once again apparent. The offensive line struggled to provide any protection in the passing game, allowing the Jayhawks free rein in the backfield off basic stunts and slants from the defensive line, often leaving an entire defender unaccounted for.

The running game still wasn't there, and while the absence of Jeremy Payne was sorely noticed, the Frogs never got things going with him either, nor with the committee of Jon Denman and freshman running back Amante Martin in this one as well. In fact, well into the third quarter, Jaden Craig was the leading rusher for the team with 29 yards.

Those aren't struggles. That is an identity.

The Frogs had just 20 yards of offense in the first quarter, and didn't reach the Kansas half of the field until nearly half-time. They reached the red zone once and failed to score after going for it on fourth down as well.

Doing Enough When it Matters

TCU Horned Frogs running back Landon Walker (27) carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Bo Onu (21) during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, the offense showed life. A seam up the middle of the field from Kari Ashley, which worked multiple times against West Virginia last weekend, was the spark needed on a drive that saw the offense score for the first time in the game.

Ace Theus was used to get around the edge, and with his blazing fast speed, that was exactly what he did, scoring on a 28-yard rush. Both were good play calls, with the Craig-to-Ashley connection a clear working play, and Theus used in the Major Everhart role, finding success.

Those are both consistent things that the Frogs should have used more of during games, rather than one-off plays that work, prove to work, but get stashed away as "in case of emergency" play calls.

The offense did pull out those plays more in the final drive, including a few quarterback reads that put the ball in Jaden Craig's hand, allowing him to be the one to win the game for the offense.

The defense has been the shining light this season, but this time it was the offense that needed to define a game, and they did with that final drive. Kudos to Sammis, and to the rest of that group, because that was a well-earned score on that drive.

Tough to Play Defense With Minimal Help

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Frogs' defense had been the highlight of the team this season, despite ongoing struggles on offense. Those struggles eventually bled into the defense, which was kept on the field far too much in the first half, really leading to struggles for this one.

In the first quarter, the Frogs ran just 10 plays, while the Jayhawks ran 22 of them. The Frogs finished with 5 fewer plays in the first half than the Jayhawks, but with 5 minutes less time of possession, leaving the defense on the field far too often with unsustained drives.

Now, the struggles weren't entirely on the offense, because the defense allowed some big plays, including five pass plays of 25 yards or more and one rushing play for 40 yards. In typical fashion, though, they bent but never broke, continuing to be one of the best defensive units in the country in the red zone.

The defense for the Frogs is easily the best part, including being responsible for keeping the program's scoring streak alive after Max Carolll scored a pick-six. They have been straight-up dominant, and with an average offense, they would be even better.

General Thoughts

TCU Horned Frogs tight end Kari Ashley (81) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like there is no rhyme or reason to the TCU offense; they run up the middle after a first down, essentially giving up a down. They try screen passes when downfield throws are working, and vice versa when downfield plays aren't available. It feels like there are no set-up plays or consistent go-to play calls.

Missing Julius Simms was noticeable in the secondary, getting beat over-top more often than normal.

The TCU defensive front continues to be a problem, especially in limiting the running game, and is capable of making multiple tackles for loss in games.

Hudson Hooper and Max Carroll are such a dynamic linebacker pairing and have proven to be great in the passing game and running game.

The Big 12 has a referee problem. It was bad around the league today, and it was bad in this game too. It feels like it gets worse every year.

John Hoyet Chance is such a difference-maker for the Frogs. With the offense struggling, his punting abilities are the reason the defense has so much field to work with.

That final touchdown from Jaden Craig- you could visibly see how badly he needed that, making this game his defining moment during his TCU career.

The team needed this win, as a program and as a locker room. That's an emotional win that proves there's still some life left within these walls.

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