TCU vs. Kansas Scouting Report, Why the Jayhawks Are a Dangerous Matchup

Kansas brings a dangerous rushing duo and a fresh dose of momentum to Fort Worth. Here’s what TCU needs to know about the Jayhawks before Saturday’s Big 12 matchup.

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming to Fort Worth for a conference matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs. Their 3-4 record doesn’t tell the whole story, especially with quarterback Isaiah Marshall and running back Dylan Edwards leading a ground attack that could challenge TCU.

Kansas comes off a tough win over a reeling Baylor team. Last weekend in Lawrence, the Jayhawks trailed by 11 entering the fourth quarter but rallied with two touchdown drives and a field goal to earn a 25-24 victory.

Their first Big 12 win of the season gives the Jayhawks an opportunity to build momentum, but they face a tough test ahead.

Kansas hasn’t beaten TCU since 2018. Since then, the Horned Frogs have won five straight meetings. The Jayhawks haven’t beaten TCU in Fort Worth since 1996.

Still, after TCU’s frustrating Homecoming loss to West Virginia , the Frogs can’t afford to overlook another dangerous backfield.

What is different about this Jayhawks team? What does Kansas bring on both sides of the ball, and how can TCU take advantage?

Kansas’ Offense Starts With Isaiah Marshall’s Dual-Threat Ability

The Jayhawks are averaging 22.5 points per game in Big 12 contests, with an offense capable of producing through the air and on the ground.

Quarterback Isaiah Marshall has thrown for 1,506 yards and 11 touchdowns, matching TCU’s Jaden Craig in touchdown passes. He has also thrown seven interceptions.

Marshall’s ability to make plays with his legs adds another challenge for opposing defenses.

While he is not as dangerous on the ground as West Virginia’s Michael Hawkins Jr., Marshall has two games this season with more than 100 rushing yards. He has rushed for 403 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

TCU struggled last week against Hawkins, allowing the quarterback to rush for 87 yards. I’d expect Kansas’ attack to present some of the same challenges as the Mountaineers’.

As our West Virginia scouting report outlined, accounting for both the quarterback and running back is essential against that type of offense.

Dylan Edwards and Nik McMillan Give Kansas More Weapons

Part of the Mountaineers’ success came from running back Cam Cook’s efficiency on the ground.

For Kansas, the running back room is led by junior Dylan Edwards. The Kansas State transfer had a huge day against Baylor, rushing for 156 yards on 30 carries.

The combination of Marshall and Edwards on the ground could be dangerous if TCU doesn’t learn from its mistakes against West Virginia.

That duo helped Kansas rise in our Big 12 power rankings entering Week 9 . Find out where TCU landed after another disappointing loss.

TCU should focus on containing the run and force Kansas to win through the air. However, the Frogs can’t overlook wide receiver Nik McMillan.

McMillan leads the Jayhawks with 25 catches for 466 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Marshall, Edwards and McMillan should be the main focus for the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Kansas’ Defense Has Struggled to Close Out Games

The Jayhawks have struggled to get the stops they need in the fourth quarter of close games.

Against Utah, Kansas trailed just 27-24 entering the final period. With the Jayhawks threatening a major road upset, their defense allowed two touchdown drives that broke the game open.

Against Kansas State, the Jayhawks trailed 25-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Kansas made a big play by forcing a turnover on downs, giving its offense a chance to take the lead.

Following a Kansas interception, however, the defense allowed a touchdown and a field goal. That stretched the deficit to two possessions and put the game out of reach.

In both losses, Kansas entered the fourth quarter within striking distance but couldn’t finish. The offense failed to score in the final period, while the defense couldn’t keep the deficit manageable.

For TCU, getting on the Jayhawks early or keeping the game close until the fourth quarter is paramount. While TCU has had its own fourth-quarter struggles, the final 15 minutes could decide the game.

However, in the first 45 minutes, what do the Frogs have to look out for?

Leroy Harris III Gives Kansas a Defensive Playmaker

Defensive end Leroy Harris III was disruptive against Baylor, adding 1.5 tackles for loss to bring his season total to 11.

The guy knows how to make plays.

Harris is a player TCU’s offensive line will need to account for throughout the game. As our TCU report card following the West Virginia loss examines, protection issues remain a concern for the Frogs.

Kansas has only two interceptions this season, but the Jayhawks have recovered five opponent fumbles. TCU can’t afford to give them extra opportunities.

How Can Kansas Beat TCU?

The Jayhawks’ success starts on the ground and with controlling time of possession. Sustaining drives with Marshall and Edwards would help Kansas keep TCU’s offense off the field.

Whichever team makes fewer mistakes will give itself a better chance to control the game. Both Kansas and TCU have had turnover problems, and those mistakes could play a major role Saturday.

TCU already knows that controlling possession isn’t enough. The Frogs held the ball for more than 37 minutes against West Virginia but still lost.

If TCU can limit its mistakes and enter the fourth quarter in a close game, it should have an opportunity to capitalize on Kansas’ late-game struggles.

However, if Kansas enters the fourth with a two-possession lead, TCU’s inconsistent offense could face a difficult climb. That would put the Jayhawks in position to claim their second straight Big 12 victory.

A lot has changed in the Big 12 standings, but TCU needs to focus on one thing: itself. Containing Marshall and Edwards, protecting the football and finishing scoring opportunities would give the Frogs a chance to extend their winning streak against Kansas.

The Jayhawks’ record offers little reason to take this matchup lightly.

Who Do You Think Will Win TCU vs. Kansas?

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Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall leads the Big 12 with seven interceptions this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior defensive end Leroy Harris III had 0.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss against Baylor on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect