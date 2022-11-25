TCU Football: Keys to Game Against Iowa State

The Horned Frogs are coming off a last-second-win against the Baylor Bears and will face the Iowa State Cyclones in the final game of the regular season. But for the Frogs to extend their record to 12-0, they must execute these keys to the game.

Establish the Running Game:

With Quentin Johnston and Kendre Miller being big question marks for Saturday’s game against Iowa State, it is imperative that the Frogs establish the running game no matter what. When all else fails, the running game has been a constant for TCU, averaging 204.6 yards per game.

While Miller is a question for Saturday, Emari Demercado and Emani Bailey may have their names be called upon to step up and fill the void. Max Duggan might also play a crucial role in the rushing game, adding a layer of depth through his read options.

Although the Frogs ground game has been stellar this season, the Cyclones’ defense is only giving up 105.2 rushing yards per game, ranking first in the Big 12. The Frogs will have quite the task on Saturday, but it is nothing this team can’t do.

Protect Max Duggan:

For the Frogs to secure the victory on Saturday, they will have to protect Duggan at all costs.

While the TCU’s aspirations go farther than the Big 12 Championship, they must take it one game at a time and do their best at protecting the pocket. As seen the entire season, Duggan is often flustered when the pocket breaks down and there is pressure. Therefore, it is imperative that Duggan is given time in the pocket to go through each of his progressions, and make a well thought out attempt to pass.

Duggan is coming off a tremendous performance against Baylor–while only passing for one touchdown, he completed 24 of 35 for 317 yards, leading the Frogs to a 4th quarter, game-winning drive.

Limit Xavier Hutchinson:

TCU’s defense will have its work cut out when wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson takes the field for the Cyclones on Saturday.

One of the most efficient receivers in the Big 12, the 22-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida has seven 100-yard games this season. Furthermore, he’s accumulated 1160 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Averaging just over 11 yards per reception, Hutchinson will have a large role in Saturday’s game. Undoubtedly the Cyclones’ greatest threat, quarterback Hunter Dekkers will look to slice through the TCU defense through his receiver.

