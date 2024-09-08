TCU Football: LIU Halftime Report
LIU received to start the game. They proceeded to go three and out. Josh Hoover slightly overthrew Savion Williams for a first down on third and twelve. Kicker Kyle Lemmermann scores a 48-yard field goal at 11:35.
LIU went three and out and had a high snap that was over the punter's head, TCU received the ball on the LIU eleven yard line. Cam Cook scored a one yard touchdown with 7:45 left in the quarter.
LIU went three and out with a punt to the TCU thirty-seven. Dominique Johnson had a 20-yard rush to the LIU forty-three. Lemmermann missed a 44-yard field goal with 3:53 left in the first.
LIU completed their first, first down with 2:08 left in the first quarter.
First quarter ends, TCU is up 10-0.
Jordan Bailey had a 18-yard catch to get to the LIU 29. He was injured on the play and walked off the field. JoJo Earle caught a 5-yard pass from Hoover for a touchdown with 13:37 left in the half.
LIU went three and out with a punt to the TCU 30. Hoover completed a pass to Williams for 26-yards to the LIU 41. Johnson rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 7:25 left in the second quarter.
LIU went three and out with a punt that was returned to the TCU 46. Cook scored a 12-yard touchdown with 1:52 left in the half. Score 31-0 TCU.
Score going into halftime: 31-0
TCU
LIU
254
Total Yards
45
173
Pass Yards
26
81
Rush Yards
19
0
Penalties
1-5 yards
0
Turnovers
0
7.1
Average Yards/Play
1.6
14:41
Time of Poss
13:27
1
Sacks
0
15
First Downs
3
It was a slow start for the offense, but at the end, they started waking up.
