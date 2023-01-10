TCU Football: National Championship Halftime Report v. Georgia

First Half Analysis:

Sonny Dykes' Horned Frogs received the first-half kickoff in the 2023 College Football National Championship game. But with a hungry Georgia defense, the TCU was unable to move the football.

A false start on the first play from scrimmage set the Frogs back, resulting in a stalled drive and a punt to go with it.

With the Bulldogs starting in good field position, quarterback Stetson Bennett found his favorite tight end Brock Bowers for two completions and 33 yards on the drive. As Georgia pushed the ball into the red zone, Bennett capped off the drive with a 21-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring.

As the TCU offense took the field for its second possession, the Bulldogs defense remained strong and stout. Given the ball on a jet sweep, Derius Davis found the left side of the field, but Georgia's Christopher Smith forced a fumble, recovered by Javon Bullard.

Fortunately for the Frogs, they held the Bulldogs to a 24-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny, extending the lead to 10-0.

But on the following possession, Max Duggan launched a 60-yard pass to Davis, setting the Frogs up in the red zone. Two rushes for 9 yards by Emari Demercado set up a 2-yard touchdown rush to put the Frogs on the board.

Just as the Frogs pulled it within three, Bennett led the Bulldogs down the field. Finding wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard touchdown, Georgia extended the lead to 17-7.

Forcing the Frogs to punt, Bennett found Bowers for hefty 35-yard gain. With rushes from McIntosh to set up the Bulldogs in the red zone, Bennett rushed for a 6-yard touchdown, his second of the day.

On the ensuing possession, Duggan launched a pass but overthrew a running Quentin Johnston, resulting in an interception by Bullard.

With Georgia taking over possession, McIntosh led the Bulldogs down the field. A few plays later, Bennett threaded a pass to Bowers between TCU defenders players, setting up Georgia in the red zone.

With just over one minute left in the half, Kendall Milton pounded in a rushing touchdown.

It only got worse for TCU as Duggan threw his second interception of the day, caught by Bullard. Georgia capped off the drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell.

Georgia lead 38-7 and will receive the 2nd half kickoff.

Key Players of the Game:

Max Duggan: 8/13 for 97 yards; 2 Interceptions; 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Emari Demercado: 6 rushes for 33 yards

Quentin Johnston: 1 reception for 3 yards

Derius Davis: 3 receptions for 73 yards

Stetson Bennett: 14/18 for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns; 21-yard rushing touchdown.

Kenny McIntosh: 6 rushes for 50 yards

Brock Bowers: 5 receptions for 102 yards

Ladd McConkey: 4 receptions for 74 yards; 37-yard receiving touchdown.

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Total Georgia 17 21 38 TCU 7 0 7

Team States Georgia TCU First Downs 19 5 Third Down Efficiency 4-5 1-5 Fourth Down Efficiency 0-0 0-0 Total Yards 371 121 Passing Yards 223 97 Rushing Yards 148 24 Turnovers Forced 3 0 Times Sacked 0 2 Penalties 4 (30) 2 (15)

