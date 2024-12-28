TCU Football: New Mexico Bowl Depth Chart
Bowl Season is one of the most exciting events in the college football season. Much like the pre-season, it's exciting to see how teams in different conferences stack up against each other. The TCU Horned Frogs traveled to New Mexico a few days ago to start preparation for their bowl game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on December 28 at 1:15 p.m.
Unlike many teams in today's bowl landscape, TCU had only a couple key players enter the transfer portal. As of right now, there are nine players in the transfer portal. Some of the most notable names among them include Hauss Hejny, James Brockermeyer, Cam Cook, Dominique Johnson, and JoJo Earle. Cook and Brockermeyer had the most playing time among the offensive players to hit the portal. Other TCU players in the portal include Shadrach Banks, Terrence Cooks, Marcus Williams, and Richard Toney Jr.. Banks played a large role for the Frogs' defense last year, racking up 62 tackles; 41 of those tackles were assisted.
Aside from those, all healthy players from the season are expected to play in the New Mexico Bowl. Here's the depth chart for TCU's matchup against the Ragin' Cajuns. Keep in mind that some of these positions might feature some different players in the starting lineup.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Henjy
RB: #17 Trent Battle, #26 Jeremy Payne, #2 Trey Sanders, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #95 Markis Deal, #91 Tymon Mitchell, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE: #44 Cooper McDonald OR #11 Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
TCU Depth Chart Notes
For those of you that love to see the TCU passing game in action, you'll notice that two of TCU's best receivers aren't listed on the depth chart. Jack Bech and Savion Williams were officially shut down for the season after both sustaining injuries in the final conference game against Cincinnati. While there may be a small drop-off in overall passing efficiency, people who have watched this team closely know that the TCU offense has other weapons. The offensive line on the other hand could prove to be a toss-up on who gets the start at center. One would expect Cooper Powers to fill in but Powers has already
Names like Eric McAlister and Blake Nowell come to mind as guys who could have a huge impact on the game. McAlister has 31 receptions and 675 yards this season in the TCU offense. Nowell got some more time on the field when Jack Bech went down having three catches against Cincinnati for 75 yards. Nowell and McAlister are both athletic wide receivers who have made big-time plays when the TCU offense needed them most.
The defense for the Frogs stays the same as always. While a new defensive coordinator and scheme run by Andy Avalos led to some pretty ugly scores early on in the season, the Frogs defense seems to have gotten better as the year went on. TCU has held two of their last three opponents under 14 points and will look to continue that trend on Saturday.
