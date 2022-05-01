TCU Football: Ochaun Mathis Transfers to Nebraska

The former star defensive end, Ochaun Mathis, for TCU football last year is set to transfer to Nebraska. Once Gary Patterson had left TCU and the coaching change had happened, you could tell things were going to change for the big time edge rusher. Lets look at the impact he over the years at TCU.

Mathis started every game for the Horned Frogs the past three seasons. He had 4.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss in 12 games last season. Mathis recorded a team-best 9.0 sacks in 2020. Mathis also had 14 tackles for loss that season, which ranked third in the Big 12 and tied for 12th in the country.

Mathis proved he brings a lot to the table. When the coaching changed happen, defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie was looking to beef up his defense and go to a 3-man front. Mathis plays better coming out of a 4-man front style defense, and the numbers do not lie.

Once the TCU coaching changes occurred, Mathis listed his top five schools he was considering for a transfer. His list was Penn State, USC, Ole Miss, and of course Texas and Nebraska. Everyone thought Texas was going to be a no brainer for Mathis. He is from the Austin, Texas area. And Patterson is a assistant now at Texas. So, everyone thought he would go there, based on the looks from his official visits. Nebraska really put a show on for him. I'm pretty sure other factors played a big role into it to. Like, the style of defense, the community, and NIL and all of the incentives he could possibly gain from that market.

Ochaun Mathis did great things at TCU, and he will continue to do great things as a Cornhusker. The TCU community wishes him nothing but the best.

