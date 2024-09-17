TCU Football Press Conference: Dykes, Nichols, Fox, McDonald, & James
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes - Midweek Press Conference - Week 4
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes discusses what went well and what went wrong against UCF. Dykes also discussed how the team will prepare for SMU. Dykes claimes he doesnt believe there was a playcalling issue in the second half of the UCF game, rather it was an execution issue.
TCU OL Mike Nichols - Midweek Press Conference - Week 4
Offensive Lineman Mike Nichols discussed with the media the line's effort to establish a run block and gave his take on the game against UCF. Nichols says they must get all five OL players on the same page to open up the run game more.
TCU DL Caleb Fox - Midweek Press Conference - Week 4
Defensive lineman Caleb Fox shared his thoughts on the team's defensive performance against UCF, highlighting the impact of the blocked kicks. He also expressed confidence in how the Horned Frogs will rally and overcome the recent loss, emphasizing the team’s resilience and determination moving forward.
TCU LB Cooper McDonald - Midweek Press Conference - Week 4
Linebacker Cooper McDonald opened up about his decision to make TCU his new home, calling it a "huge blessing" to be part of the program. He also shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against SMU, expressing excitement and readiness for the challenge ahead.
TCU CB LaMareon "Scud" James - Midweek Press Conference - Week 4
Cornerback LaMareon "Scud" James shared his insights on the team's first-half performance against UCF, reflecting on both the positive moments and the challenges they faced in the second half. He also spoke with the media about his personal experience adjusting to the intense Texas heat and how it's impacted his play.
