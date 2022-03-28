Skip to main content

TCU Football Pro Day Recap

Four Horned Frogs participate in Pro Day to increase their NFL Draft stock in front of scouts.

Twenty-eight NFL teams were represented as the TCU football program held its Pro Day on Friday in the Bob Lilly Physical Performance Center and Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU Football just recently had their Pro Day for four TCU football standouts. Defensive Back, TJ Carter, Defensive Back, La'Kendrick Van Zandt, Offensive Lineman, Obinna Eze, and Snapper, Antonio Ortiz.

Eze and Carter each enjoyed one season with the Horned Frogs in the wake of coming from Memphis, where Eze began at left tackle and Carter at cornerback. Carter assumed various positions for TCU defense in 2021, ranging from weak safety and corner. Eze stated after his Pro Day, "Man it's a dream come true. I put in a lot of work to get to this point. I just ready to keep going. I put all my money on myself."  Carter also shared what this moment was like for him too. He stated, "This is just another day of football. There is no pressure with this. I grew up with adversity. I could have became a product of my environment, but football guided me out. Now I'm just having fun with it."

Van Zandt battled with a lot of injuries in his career at TCU, but at his Pro Day, he wanted to prove that injuries are not going to be a problem for him at the next level. He put up some impressive numbers. Van Zandt stated, "We been doing this since we was kids. I'm ready for this I just want to keep going."

Ortiz had a good Pro Day and an impressive career as TCU's starting long snapper for 44 games. Ortiz shared what this special day meant to him, "It was honor to be out here. I had a lot of fun, and hopefully I can keep doing this for a long time."

