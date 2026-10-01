TCU football is joining the pursuit of Charles Egbo, a 2027 defensive lineman whose recruitment has gained momentum while he remains verbally committed to Texas State.

The Iowa Colony High School standout announced his Horned Frogs offer on Sept. 19 following a conversation with TCU head coach Sonny Dykes. The offer gives TCU an opportunity to build a relationship with the three-star prospect as more programs take notice.

Egbo committed to Texas State in June. That pledge remains in place, but recent offers from TCU and Houston have added new options to his recruitment.

For the Horned Frogs, the offer extends their pursuit of Texas high school talent. The staff has also built relationships with prospects such as Vernon linebacker Tyce Payne, another defender evaluating his college options.

Charles Egbo Brings Size and Versatility to the 2027 Class

Recruiting services list Egbo at slightly different heights. On3 lists the Iowa Colony defensive lineman at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, while Dave Campbell’s Texas Football lists him at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds.

On3 ranks Egbo No. 2,234 nationally, No. 226 among defensive linemen and No. 293 in Texas. Those rankings offer a snapshot of his recruiting profile, with additional evaluation still ahead.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football recently assigned Egbo a three-star rating and highlighted his potential to contribute on either side of the line. Its evaluation identifies his length and explosiveness on defense as strengths.

That versatility adds another dimension to his recruitment. Although Egbo is listed as a defensive lineman, his experience and physical tools could give college coaches options when evaluating his future position.

TCU’s recruiting efforts reach across positions and graduating classes. The Horned Frogs recently offered Lake Dallas freshman wide receiver Ben Cornist, while also pursuing four-star 2028 receiver Jacolby Campbell.

Texas State Commitment Remains in Place

Egbo’s new offers do not amount to a commitment change.

Texas State secured his verbal pledge before the latest attention from TCU and Houston. The Bobcats already have an established relationship with the Iowa Colony prospect, and he remains listed among their 2027 commitments.

The distinction matters when following college football recruiting. An offer signals a program’s interest, but it does not establish that a prospect intends to leave the school he previously chose.

For TCU, the next step is continuing that relationship and evaluating Egbo’s development at Iowa Colony. His size and ability to contribute on both sides of the line provide reasons to keep watching as his recruitment progresses.

For now, the Horned Frogs have entered the conversation. Egbo remains committed to Texas State, with more options available as he considers the next stage of his football career.

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