TCU Lands Among Top Choices for Rising Texas Prospect

Tyce Payne has seen his recruiting profile take off, but the Vernon standout is not ready to make a decision just yet.

Payne currently holds 11 offers, including two from the SEC, four from the Big 12, one from the Big Ten, one from the Pac-12, one from Conference USA and two from the American Athletic Conference.

Among those offers is TCU.

Payne has developed relationships with several members of the Horned Frogs’ coaching staff, beginning with coach Cobe Bryant. The TCU offer came during a June minicamp in Fort Worth.

After working out with TCU coach Ken Wilson, Payne and his father were taken by Bryant to head coach Sonny Dykes’ office, where Dykes extended the offer.

“Coach Cobe Bryant was the first to contact me,” Payne told KillerFrogs reporter Baileigh Sheffield. “Coach Ken Wilson has been great throughout and came out to my school in the spring. Coach Tommerdahl knows a family friend and always talks to us. Coach Dykes is always great every time we visit.”

That familiarity with the coaching staff has helped TCU remain one of the programs Payne is seriously considering as he continues through the recruiting process.

Payne said he likes what he has seen from the Horned Frogs and believes the program has created a family atmosphere.

“I think TCU is a good program,” Payne said. “I really like their staff. They have a family culture.”

TCU Remains High on Payne’s List

For now, Payne is enjoying the recruiting process rather than rushing toward a decision.

He said he is likely to make his commitment sometime this spring, giving him several more months to evaluate his options and continue building relationships with programs around the country.

“I am really enjoying the recruiting process,” Payne said. “There are a lot of great teams I am talking to, and I look forward to playing ball at the next level. TCU is definitely high on my list.”

The Horned Frogs are competing with several programs for Payne’s commitment, but the relationships he has established with the TCU coaching staff have kept the program firmly in the mix.

Those relationships could become even more important as Payne moves closer to a decision. He has already spent time working with the staff, visited the campus and received his offer directly from Dykes. That has given Payne and his family an opportunity to learn more about the program beyond what happens on the field.

TCU has remained active on the recruiting trail, recently earning another in-state win when North Crowley prospect Gabriel Brooks flipped his commitment to the Horned Frogs. Payne represents another Texas prospect the staff has prioritized while continuing to build connections throughout the state.

While his recruitment continues, Payne is also focused on developing his game before making the jump to college football.

His approach is straightforward.

“I will get bigger, faster and stronger,” Payne said.

Football has been a constant in Payne’s life. He said he has been around the sport his entire life and has a particularly close connection to it through his father, who is also his coach.

“I’ve been around football my whole life,” Payne said. “My dad is my coach. We are a football family. It will always be a huge part of my life.”

That background has helped shape Payne’s approach to the game as he prepares for the next level. Having his father alongside him throughout the process has also given Payne someone familiar to lean on as his recruitment has grown and more programs have expressed interest.

His senior season at Vernon got off to a delayed start after Payne suffered a slight MCL strain following the team’s first two scrimmages. The injury forced him to miss the first two games of the season.

Payne returned to the field last week for his first game of the season and is looking forward to what he believes can be a strong year for Vernon.

“I had to sit the first two games with a slight MCL strain after the first two scrimmages,” Payne said. “My first game was last week. It’s going to be a great season in Vernon, Texas.”

With his season underway and his recruitment continuing to develop, Payne has plenty of opportunities ahead of him.

His 11 offers give the Vernon standout a wide range of options, but his recruitment remains open. TCU, in particular, has continued to make an impression through its coaching staff and the relationships Payne has established in Fort Worth.

For Payne, the priority is to continue playing, developing and enjoying the recruiting process before deciding where he will play college football.

With a decision potentially coming this spring, TCU will remain a program to watch as Payne’s recruitment progresses.

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