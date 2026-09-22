Four-star 2028 wide receiver Jacolby Campbell is adding another major program to his growing recruitment.

Campbell, a 6-foot, 170-pound prospect from Abbeville High School in Abbeville, Louisiana, recently received a TCU offer, giving the Horned Frogs an opportunity to build a relationship with one of the top young receivers in the 2028 class.

The TCU football recruiting staff has maintained an active approach to the 2028 class. Campbell joins a growing group of prospects drawing early attention from the Horned Frogs, including quarterback Trey Wright.

Campbell said he currently holds 13 offers and received his TCU offer from wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly. He has also been in communication with assistant director of player personnel Joshua Drayden.

“I currently have 13 offers,” Campbell told KillerFrogs’ Baileigh Sheffield. “I was offered by Coach Malcolm Kelly, and I had been talking to Joshua Drayden.”

The TCU offer gives Campbell another program to consider as he continues navigating his recruitment. Although he remains early in the process, Campbell said he likes what he sees from the Horned Frogs and their coaching staff.

“I think that is a good program that is in great hands with coaches who played at the highest level and some who may have coached at a high level,” Campbell said.

TCU’s staff has been building relationships with prospective players through campus visits, direct communication and events such as Top Target Day.

Jacolby Campbell Discusses His Commitment Timeline

Campbell is not planning to make a decision immediately. The four-star recruit said he would like to announce his commitment in July or August 2027, giving him additional time to develop on the field and evaluate the programs pursuing him.

“I would like to make my commitment July or August of next year,” Campbell said.

For now, Campbell’s focus is on becoming a better player.

The Abbeville standout plans to use the offseason to improve his game while continuing to develop physically. He said increasing his strength and speed will be priorities as he prepares for college football.

“I plan on taking most of the offseason, going hard and better my craft, lift weights to build my body physically and increase my speed all to get ready for the college level,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s development will be an important part of his recruitment over the next year. His recruiting profile has already attracted significant attention, with 13 offers on the table.

Among the programs Campbell currently likes are LSU, Kentucky, Houston and Mississippi State. TCU now joins that group following its offer.

TCU Begins Building Its Relationship With Campbell

While Campbell’s recruitment continues to develop, he remains focused on his current season at Abbeville. He said the team has areas it needs to improve but believes it can still reach its goals.

“My season is going good,” Campbell said. “Have things we need to fix, but we are gonna get to where we want this year!”

For TCU, the next step will be continuing to build its relationship with the four-star 2028 wide receiver after Kelly extended the offer.

Campbell’s decision remains potentially more than a year away, leaving plenty of time for additional offers, relationships and favorites to emerge. For now, the Horned Frogs have made their interest clear.

For more TCU recruiting coverage, follow the latest updates in the Horned Frogs Recruiting Roundup.

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