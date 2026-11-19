King Underwood has spent nearly every weekend since September visiting college football programs. On his first trip to Fort Worth, the 2028 prospect paid particular attention to how TCU uses its tight ends and how the players and coaches interacted between plays.

Underwood, a 6-foot-4 prospect from Piedmont High School in Oklahoma, said he recently received an offer from the Horned Frogs. He credited Joshua Drayden, TCU’s assistant director of player personnel, with building that relationship.

“I was initially shocked because they don’t usually offer younger guys but was very thankful, and it showed me how much they value your talent,” Underwood told KillerFrogs.

Underwood said his conversations with Drayden helped him feel wanted and gave him a sense of how interested TCU was in him as a player.

What King Underwood noticed about TCU’s tight ends

Underwood said he liked seeing TCU move its tight ends around the offense. Piedmont’s roster lists him at wide receiver and strong safety, and he’s weighing where he could fit on either side of the ball in college.

TCU’s tight ends have had opportunities to make an impact in the passing game. Against Arizona, for example, Kari Ashley caught 14 passes for 95 yards .

Underwood also paid attention to how TCU’s players and coaches responded to each other throughout the visit.

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“I also liked how the players and coaches were connected. Like, every play, they were hyping each other up,” he said.

“This was my first visit, and I look forward to getting back out here.”

King Underwood’s recruiting offers and commitment timeline

Underwood said he has offers from Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Tennessee, Baylor and Tulane in addition to TCU. He also reported interest from Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

“It’s been very busy. I’ve had a visit almost every weekend since September, but I’m just enjoying the process and taking it day by day,” Underwood said.

After a great conversation with @CoachSonnyDykes I am blessed to receive my 7th D1 offer from @TCUFootball 🟣⚪️#GoFrogs🐸 pic.twitter.com/BjQYjAfjnP — King Underwood (@KingUnderwood28) November 14, 2026

Underwood said he’s still getting to know each staff and has yet to rank his offers or set a commitment timeline. He’s looking at how each program would use him on offense or defense, as well as its track record of developing players and competing for championships.

His goals extend beyond finding a position in college. Underwood wants to become a player who can help his team win and set an example for younger players.

“One of my goals is to be the kind of player that impacts the game as much as possible to help my team win and develop into the best player I can be,” Underwood said. “Off the field, I want to be a positive influence to younger generations of football players.”

For more on TCU’s 2028 recruiting class, read Baileigh Sheffield’s interviews with offensive tackle Jayden Taylor and wide receiver Jacolby Campbell . Follow the latest TCU recruiting coverage on TCU On SI and join the conversation on the KillerFrogs Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum .