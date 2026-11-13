TCU’s Latest Collapse Might Be Its Most Painful Yet

Opinion: Where does TCU’s latest heartbreak rank among the most demoralizing losses of the Sonny Dykes era? The answer goes beyond the final score.

At some point, listening to Sonny Dykes explain another disappointing TCU football result begins to resemble a conversation with Charlie Brown’s teacher. The mouth moves, somebody asks a question, an answer follows, and all anybody hears is the muffled sound of a trombone.

It’s not that Dykes has nothing worthwhile to say. It’s just that there are only so many ways to explain losing football games, and TCU has exhausted most of them since its national championship appearance. The explanations that once inspired some degree of confidence have become background noise to a fan base that has grown tired of watching the same story unfold.

An Expanding Collection of Miserable Weekends

Which brings us to a depressing question: What is the most demoralizing loss of the Sonny Dykes era?

There are plenty of candidates, unfortunately.

Perhaps it was the 45-42 defeat to Colorado in 2023, a loss that immediately sucked the air out of the balloon following one of the most magical seasons in program history. The Horned Frogs had just played for a national championship, an achievement that feels like a lifetime ago, and hopes of a triumphant encore took an immediate hit before Week 1 was even over.

Maybe it was the 66-42 embarrassment against SMU in 2024, when Dykes was ejected as his former employer and one of TCU’s fiercest rivals proceeded to humiliate the Horned Frogs in front of a delighted Dallas crowd. That afternoon was an especially terrible experience for anybody wearing purple.

The 27-24 collapse against Arizona State in 2025 deserves consideration, as does the 41-28 defeat to Kansas State that followed a couple of weeks later. Both were painful reminders of how quickly a promising season can turn.

And, of course, there’s the 65-7 demolition at the hands of Georgia in the national championship game. There are probably TCU fans who still wake up in a cold sweat thinking about that particular Monday night. In hindsight, what was supposed to be the culmination of an extraordinary season might have been the beginning of the end for the entire Dykes experience.

A Loss That Deserves to Be in the Conversation

Last Friday’s 29-28 loss to Arizona belongs somewhere in this conversation of embarrassment and heartbreak.

What made it so demoralizing was something far more difficult to accept. After everything that has happened this season, the Horned Frogs still hadn’t given up on themselves.

Jaden Craig using his legs against West Virginia | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs.com

For all the criticism surrounding Dykes and his program, one accusation that can’t fairly be made about this year’s TCU team is that its players have stopped trying.

They absolutely haven’t.

The Horned Frogs have continued fighting through a season that has offered them precious little encouragement. They’ve played through criticism directed at their coaches and the growing frustration of a fan base that has already begun contemplating what the program might look like under somebody else.

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And against a ranked Arizona team fighting for position in the Big 12 championship race, all that effort appeared destined to produce something worthwhile.

Jaden Craig scored twice on the ground and connected with Jordan Dwyer for another touchdown. Hudson Hooper delivered a spectacular 93-yard pick-six that helped the Horned Frogs overcome an early deficit. TCU wasn’t perfect, but it had done enough to build a 28-20 lead with 6:35 remaining.

Then the bottom fell out.

Arizona scored with 1:45 remaining to cut the deficit to two points, but the Wildcats failed on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt. TCU needed to secure the kickoff and find a way to run out the clock to fly home with one of its most satisfying wins in recent seasons.

Instead, Arizona produced what might go down as the pooch kick to end all pooch kicks.

As the kickoff floated over TCU’s front line, everybody in Tucson and beyond seemed to hold their breath. Surely Ed Small would make the catch. Surely the Frogs couldn’t screw this up.

He muffed it. Arizona recovered at the Frogs’ 26-yard line, setting up kicker Michael Salgado-Medina to hit the game-winning field goal from 37 yards out with 38 seconds remaining.

TCU still had one final opportunity, but Craig was intercepted on the next offensive play.

Just like that, a likely victory became another loss defined by costly mistakes .

Just like that, all the effort and all the momentum had produced another devastating finish.

What Does TCU Have Left After Tucson?

And perhaps that’s what makes this loss feel so much worse than the others. The Horned Frogs have been knocked down time and again this season, only to get back up and continue fighting. Even as their goals narrowed, the effort never disappeared. There was always some reason to believe that the following Saturday might be different, that all the misery would eventually give way to something worth celebrating.

But there’s only so much punishment a team can take before something finally gives.

Maybe TCU will show up Saturday against Kansas State and compete with the same determination that nearly produced a remarkable upset in Tucson. At 4-5, with three games remaining, the Horned Frogs still have a bowl berth to chase.

Maybe the players will find something left in the tank, just as they have so many times before.

For the first time this season, though, it’s difficult to feel confident that they will.

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