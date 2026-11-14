Thoughts and Takeaways From the TCU Win Over Kansas State

The TCU Horned Frogs have found a way back to .500 on the season and are 5-5 following a strong win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

It wasn't the most exciting game, but not everyone needs to be. Instead, it was another methodical game from the Frogs' defense, and the offense took advantage of opportunities this game, leading to a solid 20-10 victory.

Here are my thoughts and takeaways from the 10th game of the season for the Horned Frogs.

Blank Check Book for the Defense

Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) catches a pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Teon Parks (21) during the first half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would say it feels like a broken record at this point, but this is a record that people wouldn't mind hearing over and over. This defense rocks. They are great to watch; they smother opponents, and they force teams into long third downs and uncomfortable situations- a perfect combination.

They did exactly that against KSU, and didn't even allow them to run a play on the TCU side of the field during the entire first half. They got a push from the defensive front, including Koron Hayward, who is a full-blown star at this point, as he forced a fumble, and sacks from both linebackers as well.

They did have a blown coverage, which made the contest a one-possession game, but that has been a rare occurrence this season, which feels more like a one-off rather than a point worth focusing on in the win.

Head coach Sonny Dykes has talked about the possibility of bringing them all back next year, and if the Frogs can do that, this defense would somehow be even scarier.

Kari Ashley is Electric

TCU Horned Frogs tight end Kari Ashley (81) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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I touched on it last week, but Kari Ashley's playmaking ability will be the biggest threat from the TCU offense. Whether he's lined up in the backfield, out wide as a receiver, or running a streak over the middle from the tight end spot, defenses are forced to account for him and be aware of his ability to score at any time.

He's insanely fun to watch. He's electric with the ball in his hand, is impossible to take down by just one defender, and has an elite catch radius that makes it easy to try to force throws to him. I wouldn't be surprised if we continue to see more formations and plays designed specifically for him in the last two weeks of the season.

Slow Methodical Drives and Getting Others Involved

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Frogs' offense has obviously been the focal point of their struggles this season, and rightfully so, as they have looked rather pedestrian at times. There were times in this game when that still happened, leaving the Frogs still searching for answers, but slow, methodical drives were also nice to see.

They had three drives that went over four minutes, and while only one of them resulted in points, that's still a better recipe for success. As mentioned above, the defense has been playing electric, and with that comes forcing opponents into quick series, putting the ball in the hands of the TCU offense more often.

When the Frogs' offense moves quickly and turns a change of possession into three-and-outs, it forces the defense to spend more time on the field, increasing the risk of being scored on or committing mistakes.

The methodical, double-digit play drives were exactly what the Frogs needed, on both sides of the ball. It helped to have Jeremy Payne back from injury, as he provided a much-needed spark in the running game, forcing missed tackles and putting his head down to pick up an extra yard or two.

Also, in the opposite fashion of last week's game, where it was all Ashley and Jordan Dwyer, the Frogs spread the ball around a lot in this one. Seven different players recorded receptions, and six different Horned Frogs had rushing attempts in the contest.

While it might seem like too little too late because of how late in the season it is, those drives will be important as the Horned Frogs welcome the top-ranked Utah Utes to town next weekend, giving the defense a chance to win the game for the upset.

Thoughts From the TCU Win

Craig connected with Dwyer for a 41-yard gain that featured an insane catch and one of the better throws that Craig has made this season.

Six passes and six rushes in the first quarter; a very balanced approach.

The defensive front stepped up with Ansel Din-Mbuh out with an injury for this game.

Jeremy Payne's ability to help in blitz pickup was sorely missed.

I would have liked to see TCU try for a field goal with 29 seconds left in the half. They were at the KSU 37, so it would have been a long one, but I feel like John Hoyet Chance should have been a thought there.

Better pocket presence in this game from Craig.