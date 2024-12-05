TCU Football Sign 29 Student-Athletes on National Signing Day
TCU Football, led by Coach Sonny Dykes and his staff, celebrated an outstanding Signing Day by securing commitments from 29 talented players. This class marks a historic milestone, ranking No. 1 in the Big 12 for the first time and reaching a program-best No. 20 nationally, according to 247Sports. The Horned Frogs’ recruiting success is heavily rooted in Texas, with 25 of the 29 signees coming directly from the Lone Star State. Additionally, 20 of these new players will enroll early and join the team this spring, providing them with a head start on acclimating to college life and TCU's system.
HC Sonny Dykes Meets With Media on National Signing Day:
2025 TCU Football Recruiting Class:
ILB Keylan Abrams (6-2, 205, DeSoto, Texas; DeSoto High School):
Abrams comes to TCU as a three-star recruit. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 102 linebacker nationally and the No. 145 overall prospect in Texas. His performance was also key in leading DeSoto to a Texas 6A Division II state championship. He is an all-around athlete, even off the football field. He showcased his athletic ability by competing in track and field, posting a mark of 37-9 in the shot put as a sophomore.
S Joseph Albright (5-11, 175, Houston, Texas; Westfield High School):
Albright is a three-star prospect; he is ranked as the No. 82 safety and No. 145 recruit in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite. He also saw action on offense and as a return specialist for Westfield High School. Albright was also a member of Westfield’s Texas 6A regional-qualifying 4x100 relay. He also ran an 11.12 in the 100 meters in his junior year.
ILB Dillon Arkansas (6-1, 190, Denton, Texas; Ryan High School):
Arkansas is a three-star recruit, ranked No. 110 nationally among linebackers and No. 158 overall in Texas by 247Sports. He comes from a football family, as his brother, DJ Arkansas, is also a linebacker at Rice.
DL Perry Cole Jr. (6-3, 300, Palestine, Texas; Palestine High School; Trinity Valley CC):
Perry Cole Jr. Comes to TCU from Trinity Valley CC. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 3 overall recruit in Texas rated by the 247Sports Composite JUCO. He is a very talented player as he was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 4A All-State team as a punter; he also played basketball and competed in the discus with a junior season throw of 125-5.
S Kollin Collier (6-1, 180, Memphis, Tenn.; Munford High School; Hutchinson CC):
Collier is coming out of Hutchinson CC, where he was ranked by ESPN as a three-star recruit. He had an outstanding past season. He recorded three interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and 33 tackles, including a sack in 2024.
RB Jon Denman (5-10, 195, Palestine, Texas; Westwood High School):
Denman is coming to TCU as a three-star prospect and the nation’s No. 60 ranked running back and No. 120 recruit in Texas by 247Sports. He was also a track athlete in high school, where he had a 10.93 time in the 100 meters in his junior year and a 23.13 in the indoor 200. Denman will play with his nephew Keylan Abrams, who is also a TCU signee.
DL Floyd Guidry (6-2, 295, Spring, Texas; Spring High School):
Guidry comes to TCU as a three-star recruit, also rated as the nation’s No. 94 defensive lineman and No.118 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports. He was the District 14-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore at Spring High School.
ILB Sam Haley (6-3, 225, Nashville, Tenn.; Ensworth High School):
Haley is a three-star recruit, as well as the No. 26 overall player in Tennessee and No. 105 linebacker in the nation by 247Sports.
ATH Jacobe Hayes (5-10, 175, Mansfield, Texas; Mansfield High School):
Hayes, also a three-star recruit, is rated the nation’s No. 207 wide receiver and No. 240 overall player in Texas. He also ran track for Mansfield’s Texas 6A state-qualifying 4x100 relay, clocking an 11.13 in the 100 meters and a 21.71 in the 200.
CB Gil Jackson (6-3, 185, Missouri City, Texas; Ridge Point High School):
Jackson is also ranked a three-star and The nation’s No. 104 cornerback recruit, as well as the No. 181 player in Texas by the 247Sports Composite. He has excellent size and will be a great addition to this team.
CB Cameron Jamerson (6-1, 170, Pearland, Texas; Shadow Creek High School):
Jamerson is a three-star recruit, also ranked as the No. 76 athlete in the nation and No. 127 overall prospect 247Sports. He also ran track in high school, recording an 11.31 in the 100 as a junior.
WR Dane Jones (6-0, 180, Missouri City, Texas; Ridge Point High School):
Jones comes to Fort Worth ranked as a three-star recruit. He is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 80 overall recruit in Texas and the nation’s No. 91 wide receiver. Like many of his future teammates, he also ran track, recording a time of 11.13 in the 100 meters as a junior. Jones' older brother Seth Jones played wide receiver for Baylor and USF.
OL Jackson Jones (6-7, 300, Franklinton, La.; Pine High School):
Jones comes to TCU as a three-star recruit. He was rated as the nation’s No. 97 offensive tackle and No. 39 overall player in Louisiana by 247Sports. This addition will help TCU to improve its O-Line.
Edge Jared Martin (6-3, 235, El Centro, Calif.; Central Union High School):
Martin also comes to the Horned Frogs as a three-star recruit. He is rated as the nation’s No. 34 edge rusher by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 38 overall recruit in California. Martin is a three-sport athlete who also competed in baseball and basketball in high school.
CB Jonah Martinez (6-0, 180, Mission Hills, Calif.; Bishop Alemany High School; Long Beach CC):
Martinez spent his first season playing JUCO Football, where he earned the title of first-team all-conference selection for Long Beach City College in 2024.
DL Kelton Mickell (6-2, 300; Ellisville, Miss.; Petal High School; Jones College):
Mickell is one of the highest-rated JUCO players. He was rated as the nation’s No. 4 overall player in the 247Sports Composite JUCO, as well as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 3 recruit in Mississippi. He also earned the honor of First-Team All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference in 2023.
TE Mason Peterson (6-4, 225, Dickinson, Texas; Dickinson High School):
This pickup will certainly be key for TCU as they try to re-establish their tight end game. Peterson comes to TCU rated as the nation’s No. 48 tight end and the No. 150 prospect in Texas by 247Sports.
OL Kilian Registe (6-6, 300, Keller, Texas; Keller High School):
The big offensive lineman comes to TCU as a three-star prospect. He is rated by 247Sports as the nation's No. 43 offensive tackle and No. 68 overall recruit in Texas. Registe was elected to be on the final ballot for the 2024 Whataburger Super Team. He also was Keller's lead goalkeeper in soccer.
QB Adam Schobel (6-5, 200, Columbus, Texas; Columbus High School):
Arguably one of TCU's most exciting signings. The Quarterback has a great size and arm and is a great, all-around, talented athlete. He will come to TCU as a four-star recruit, also rated by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 16 quarterback and No. 32 overall player in Texas. He comes from a big football family and a TCU Legacy, as his dad, Matt Schobel, was a TCU tight end while uncle Aaron Schobel was a defensive end for the Horned Frogs. His cousin, John Schobel, will also join him in the same class at TCU.
Edge John Schobel (6-5, 225, Columbus, Texas; Columbus High School):
Schobel comes to TCU rated as a three-star prospect. He is also the nation’s No. 54 edge rusher and No. 93 overall player in Texas. He comes from a huge football background, as he will join forces with his cousin Adam. His father, Aaron Schobel, was a defensive end at TCU (1997-00) and a nine-year member (2001-09) of the Buffalo Bills. Schobel's uncle Matt Schobel also played at TCU and in the NFL.
OL Logan Schram (6-6, 320, Boerne, Texas; Boerne High School):
Schram is also another huge addition to the Horned Frogs offensive line. He is rated as a three-star recruit, as well as the nation’s No. 29 interior offensive lineman and No. 55 prospect in Texas. He will definitely add some depth and size to this team.
WR Terry Shelton (6-4, 205, Carrollton, Texas; Ranchview High School):
Shelton is a four-star recruit. He is the nation’s No. 12 wide receiver and No. 16 overall player in Texas by 247Sports. He also was a three-sport athlete, playing basketball and running track in high school. His size and ability will be a great addition to this Horned Frog receiving core.
S Julius Simms (6-2, 195, Whitehouse, Texas; Whitehouse High School):
Simms, a three-star, is also rated by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 98 safety and No. 180 overall player in Texas. He also ran track in high school with a 23.90 time in the 200 meters while additionally competing in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
WR Ed Small (6-0, 205, Austin, Texas; Anderson High School):
Small is one of the most talented players in the signing class. He will come to TCU as a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 44 wide receiver. He is also the No. 47 prospect in Texas. Small originally committed to Texas to play baseball, but quickly changed his mind to pursue football at TCU.
CB Micah Strickland (6-1, 185, Brownsboro, Texas; Brownsboro High School):
Strickland comes to the Frogs as a four-star prospect. He is rated as the No. 27 cornerback in the nation and also the No. 36 overall recruit in Texas by 247Sports. Strickland is a highly recruited player, holding a top 300 prospect spot nationally.
OL Witten Van Hoy (6-6, 300, Benton, La.; Benton High School):
Whitten Van Hoy was another huge pickup by Sonny Dykes, as he prepares to improve his offensive line. He is rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 59 offensive tackle in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 26 overall player in Louisiana. He was a U.S. Army Bowl selection, as well as the 2024 Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate Preseason Player of the Year.
DL Brody Whatley (6-2, 260, Monroe, La.; Neville High School):
Whatley is a huge pickup for TCU, as they need to improve their defensive line. He is rated as a three-star recruit and the nation’s No. 156 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite. Whatley is also the No. 41 overall player in Louisiana. He tallied many high honors, including earning First-Team Louisiana 4A All-State by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association and the Louisiana Football Coaches Association as a junior. He also was named the District 2-4A Defensive Most Valuable Player.
ILB Anthony Williams (6-3, 200, Pearland, Texas; Shadow Creek High School):
This signing class was huge in picking up linebackers, which will be huge for the Frogs as they prepare to lose some key names. Williams was rated as a three-star recruit, the No. 80 linebacker in the nation, and the No. 116 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Edge Chad Woodfork (6-4, 225, Humble, Texas; Summer Creek High School)
Another big pickup for the Frogs is Woodfork. He will come to campus rated as a four-star, as well as the nation’s No. 8 edge rusher, the No. 21 overall player in Texas, and No. 106 in the country.
