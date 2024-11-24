TCU Football Stomps Arizona on Senior Day
Senior Day can always be emotional for the players involved. It's the last time these guys will play in front of the home crowd. For some, their collegiate career began elsewhere, and for others, their journey lasted all four years in Fort Worth. Regardless, the objective remains the same to go out and win in the final home game. TCU did just that defeating Arizona 49-28.
It was as perfect of a start that Sonny Dykes could've asked for, as Bud Clark intercepted Noah Fifita on the first play of the game. It didn't take long for the Frogs to punch it in as Trent Battle did the honors. A touchdown from Savion Williams made it 14-0, and this game was getting ugly quickly for the Wildcats.
However, they settled in and scored 13 unanswered points to make it a one-point game. However, the following drive by TCU was game-changing. They drove down the field highlighted by a scramble on third down by Josh Hoover. Coach Dykes said that was the game-changing play. Williams took a direct snap and scored a 20-yard touchdown to make it 21-13 at the half.
From that point, the Horned Frogs rolled, scoring four touchdowns in the second half. In total, TCU had six rushing scores. Battle and Williams accounted for two each, while Jeremy Payne and Cam Cook scored in the fourth quarter.
It was a big game for J.P. Richardson, who hauled in six catches for 107 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season. Jack Bech also became the sixth player in TCU history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season. Savion Williams also ran for a career-high 80 yards.
It was an emotionally wholesome press conference as the trio of Bech, Richardson, and Williams took the podium together. They talked about the emotional value this final home game brings and how much it meant to them to get a win. Richardson mentioned how they'll look back on this game in 30 years, and he'll remember all the memories he made with his teammates.
There is no doubt this season has had some lows but this TCU team looks way different then the one against Houston. They're playing as a unified squad and building momentum each week. They've won four of their last five games to get to 7-4 and 5-3 in conference.
TCU will play their regular season finale on Saturday against Cincinnati.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.