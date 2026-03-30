Sonny Dykes’ Comments Put TCU Turnover Issues in Spotlight

Turnovers are a bad thing. Everybody who watches or is familiar with the sport of American football — or any sport for that matter — agrees with this take. It simultaneously takes away one team’s chance to score while handing it over, essentially for free, to the opposing squad. More often than not, disastrous consequences ensue.

The TCU Horned Frogs have turned the football over more than they should over the past several seasons. For all the quibbling and squabbling that’s been occurring all over the internet regarding this topic over the course of the past week — mostly due to some comments made by TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, which will be addressed in a second — that is an undeniable fact. In the best-case scenario, the turnovers have been a minor inconvenience that has prevented the Horned Frogs from winning more easily. In the worst-case scenario, however, they have single-handedly caused TCU to lose.

Dykes’ Comments Spark Debate

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Let’s now tackle the elephant in the room. In an interview with State of the Frogs last week, Dykes discussed the turnover problem, particularly regarding former quarterback Josh Hoover. According to Dykes, one of TCU’s goals this upcoming season will be to cut back on turnovers, and he believes that new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis, alongside Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, will help. That’s all well and good, but Dykes also took the time to seemingly take a jab at Hoover, causing the internet to erupt into a firestorm that has seemingly not stopped.

"I mean, I think you know that — look, numbers are numbers, and stats are stats. And I think you know, you look for us, and I think Josh started 31 games here as a quarterback, and we turned the ball over 40 — he turned the ball over 42 times in those 31 starts," Dykes said. "And you go, and you go, and you look at Gordy, who was the offensive coordinator last year at Connecticut, and their quarterback turned it over twice. And so, you know, I think that's where we want to get to, you know, you look at the teams that played for a national championship."

Forty-two turnovers in 31 games. The numbers sort of speak for themselves here. Hoover, for all of his greatness as a quarterback — and there’s no denying that he is overall a fantastic signal caller — had a propensity to be a gunslinger who frequently put the football in harm’s way. And based on what Dykes said, it’s clear that he believes that the combination of Sammis and Craig won’t be as prone to committing those errors.

Both Sides Have a Case

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On one hand, it’s hard to see why anyone would be particularly put off by what Dykes said. After all, it could be argued that he was a bit generous in his criticism. According to Tom Fornelli at CBS Sports, if one includes every instance that Hoover threw an interception or fumbled, Hoover “potentially [put the football] in the other team’s hands 51 times in 31 starts.” That’s an even bigger yikes.

But none of that logic can stop the discourse machine. In the eyes of many, especially Indiana fans who are eager to show their loyalty to their new quarterback, everything Dykes said was blasphemous. How could a coach rag on a player like that? Isn’t this a team game? Yes, that’s absolutely correct. What’s also right is that Hoover has to protect the football better moving forward, something that the Hoosier faithful should probably be concerned with. Obviously, there’s a chance that Curt Cignetti and that staff work their magic once again and completely rid Hoover of that poor habit, but there’s also a high possibility that this is just who he is. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — Hoover is still a plus-plus quarterback who can win Indiana a ton of games in 2026 — though it does probably limit the team’s ceiling quite a bit.

Anyway, the moral of the story is that everyone is sort of right here. Dykes made a factual claim, and then followed it up with an assertion that he believes the Frogs will be better in that aspect of the game moving forward. Those claiming he was out of line are also somewhat in the right, because it is a poor look to make those comments about a former player, whether or not they are correct. No matter where one lands on this issue, it’s important to realize that both sides have ultimately moved on. TCU now has Craig; Indiana now has Hoover. Any qualms are in the past. What’s next is 2026, which features tons of optimism in both Fort Worth and Bloomington.

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