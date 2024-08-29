TCU Football: The Depth Chart for the 2024 Horned Frogs
TCU Football gets underway in a little less than 48 hours. You know what that means. The TCU Football depth chart was released. Who earned or lost a spot? Who's going to be starting in the season opener? Throughout the season, we will release the depth chart ahead of every game with injury updates and other movements as well.
TCU Offense Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #11 Jojo Earle, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson , #18 Jack Bech, #13 Major Everhart , #14 Jordyn Bailey
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery, #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defense Depth Chart
NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
N: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
SSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
Reserves
INJ: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #97 Paul Oyewale
Depth Chart Notes
Offense
There's no surprise who will lead the Frogs this season at quarterback. Not only will Josh Hoover look to build on a decent freshman year, but the Frogs have added some intriguing new weapons for the offense to have that explosive element they were missing last year. Some aspects of the offense to watch throughout the season are the wide receiver group and the offensive line.
The Horned Frogs are fairly deep when it comes to receivers with a lot of veterans coming back from last year's squad, not to mention one of the more dominant receivers in the country, Savion Williams. The offensive line was a competitive position throughout fall camp so we could see movement there during the season as well. Sonny Dykes spoke highly of the younger guys in the offensive line group during fall camp saying that they closed the gap to the starters quicker than he had imagined.
Defense
Make no mistake, the absences of Avery Helm, Vernon Glover, and Paul Oyewale are significant losses on the defensive side of the ball. On the bright side, the Frogs get back one of their leaders and best linebackers, Johnny Hodges, on defense for the first time since November of last year.
Another change the Horned Frogs made after the 2023-24 season was parting ways with defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie. Andy Avalos takes over on defense after being Boise State's head coach for three years. Avalos also led a dominant defense at Oregon when he was the defensive coordinator in the 2019-20 season.
Special Teams
On the special teams side of the ball, Kyle Lemmerman sticks out the most when reading the depth chart. The true freshman will be handling field goals and extra points for the Horned Frogs after being ranked the nation's best kicker coming out of high school by 247 Sports. From what we saw during fall camp, Lemmerman will be fun to watch when the game is on the line.
